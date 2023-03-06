Pete Davidson and his partner, Chase Sui Wonders, were reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The SNL star and his rumored girlfriend were spotted on vacation in Hawaii in recent days, but it looks like their fun came to a swift end as the two were allegedly involved in a car crash.

Pete was said to be driving a Mercedes-Benz car in LA before reportedly crashing into a fire hydrant and then a nearby house. However, this has not been confirmed by the star’s representatives.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Pete Davidson in ‘car accident’

SNL star and ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car crash in March 2023.

He was involved in a collision in the Flats area of Beverly Hills, according to TMZ. The crash was said to have happened around 11 pm on Saturday night.

Pete was allegedly driving at “high speed” per the report and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a fire hydrant and damaging a resident’s home. Authorities have not confirmed any details over the crash.

Reality Titbit has approached Pete Davidson’s representatives for comment.

Pete’s rumored girlfriend was in the car

When Pete’s car crashed in Beverly Hills, his partner, Chase Sui Wonders, was believed to be in the passenger seat.

He “took out a fire hydrant and then proceeded to slam into the side of a nearby house … dragging across the lawn and leaving skid marks on the grass,” the report claims.

No one was harmed in the car accident. TMZ writes: “Drugs and alcohol were not involved here, but an investigation is currently underway.”

The couple had just been on vacation

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly enjoyed a romantic Hawaiian holiday at the end of February and early March.

However, upon return from their break, the two are said to have both been involved in a collision.

Although TMZ writes that they were both in the car, PEOPLE confirms via Lt Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police that Pete was in the car “but did not state whether he was driving nor whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.”

Pete later made an appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 at the weekend.