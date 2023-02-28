The Pete Davidson dating rumors are back, and if you can’t keep up with them, we’re here to break it down for you, as this week he’s rumored to be dating rapper Ice Spice.

If the rumors about the pair were true, it could be pretty awks as Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West took to TikTok recently to show off her drawing of Ice Spice. Luckily, it seems like there isn’t any truth behind them and North didn’t show off her drawing of her mom’s ex’s new girlfriend.

We take a look at where the baseless rumors of Pete Davidson and Ice Spice dating came from, and how fans are reacting.

Where did the Pete Davidson and Ice Spice rumors come from?

Of course, Twitter is the hotspot to circulate false rumors, and Pete always seems to get the brunt of it. Just a few months back, baseless rumors circulated about him dating Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Fans took to Twitter about a month ago, trying to predict the future. One tweeted: “Hear me out one time…it’s June 2023, Pete Davidson & Ice Spice are dating.”

Another wrote: “I give it 6 months til Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice.”

Of course, Twitter users then ran with these ‘predictions’ and it all now seems to be getting out of hand.

It seems that whoever’s hot right now is getting linked to Pete Davidson because let’s be honest, his dating record is just that.

Pete is ‘dating’ Chase Sui Wonders

Although neither of the pair has confirmed it publically, we think it’s pretty safe to say that Pete and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star Chase Sui Wonders are dating.

The couple has been snapped by paps a number of times over the last couple of months, and most recently they were seen together at Daytona 500.

Just before Valentine’s Day, the couple was also spotted on a romantic getaway in Hawaii. Although it’s pretty clear Pete is off the market, we’re sure the dating rumors won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Fans react to the thought of the pair dating

Although it’s just a baseless rumor, and no doubt there will be another one next week, we still took to Twitter to see what people thought of the imaginary couple, because why not?

It seems like Drake also fell for the rumors as he apparently followed Ice Spice as soon as they began circulating. Now that’s a couple we could get behind!

