Just like The Kardashians it seems we can’t keep up with the life and times of Pete Davidson – now some fans on Twitter are wondering whether he’s dating Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

We all know celebrity dating theories are often way off the mark but at least they’re usually backed up by someone spotting the couple at the same place. However, this rumor doesn’t even have that!

Twitter is going crazy over the thought of the two together, and it seems like people really aren’t shipping it.

Why do some people think Pete Davidson and Jenna Ortega are dating?

It seems as if guessing who Pete’s going to date next has become a game with fans, and Jenna is the latest in their sights.

They seem to be getting way ahead of the curve ball, though, as the Saturday Night Live star is still being linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, although this still hasn’t been exclusively confirmed by either party. Pete and Emily were, however, seen at an NBA game together a few weeks ago.

So what about Jenna Ortega? Well, the idea seems to have been plucked out of nowhere after one Twitter user shared photos of the Wednesday actress and Kim Kardashian’s ex at separate red carpet events.

The post gained thousands of replies with many users telling the owner to delete the post before it gets out of hand. (We think it’s a little too late for that one!)

So for now, it seems like the pair aren’t dating and a tweet supposedly making a joke about Pete’s extravagant dating life seems to have gotten out of hand. However, who knows what the future holds?!

Jenna once dressed up as Pete’s ex-girlfriend

Through all the drama and talks about Pete’s dating life, especially his relationship with Kim K, some fans may often forget he dated another diminutive, sultry star – Ariana Grande.

The pair began dating in May 2018 and even got engaged but called it quits five months later.

Shortly after the break-up was announced, Jenna and actor Asher Angel dressed up as Pete and Ariana at Just Jared’s Halloween party.

Speaking about the costumes, entertainment news site Just Jared stated: “[Jenna and Asher] planned their costume weeks ago, before the couple [Ariana and Pete] decided to end their engagement. Since they had the outfits already planned, they decided to stick with the idea anyways!”

Fans react to ‘creepy’ idea of Jenna and Pete being a couple

Twitter is the place to be at times like this, and it seems like users really aren’t digging the thought of Jenna and Pete being a couple:

One user wrote: “If Pete Davidson bags Jenna Ortega I might just do nothing about it but cry.”

Some fans are just flabbergasted that people believe the couple rumors will become a thing:

