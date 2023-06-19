Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with “reckless driving” after crashing a car into a Beverly Hills house in March.

The 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live cast member has been charged after a car accident in Beverly Hills back in March involving his rumored girlfriend and Generation star Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete and Chase met on the set of the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies and they were first romantically linked after attending a hockey game in December 2022.

Pete Davidson charged with “reckless driving”

As reported by US Weekly, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Pete Davidson was charged with “reckless driving” on Friday, June 16. The actor has been charged with one count of reckless driving three months after the car crash.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the Los Angeles DA office said in a statement.

“In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore,” the statement continued. “As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

The report added that Pete is due to be arraigned on July 27 this year.

Pete and Chase were involved in a car crash in March

As per earlier media reports, Pete and Chase made headlines nationwide after they got involved in a car crash in the Flats area of Beverly Hills on March 4 this year.

The comedian was said to be driving a Mercedes-Benz car in Los Angelens before reportedly crashing into a fire hydrant and then a nearby house of a resident.

The car accident happened after Pete and Chase reportedly jetted off to a romantic Hawaiian holiday at the end of February and early March.

