Actor Kevin takes his witty personality to Peacock for a second round of Hart to Heart, where he welcomes A-list talent to his wine cellar to discuss all things family and career as their unfiltered selves.

His first guest is fellow funnyman and Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete, and no subject is off the table. It turns out both comedians faced challenges during childhood, and the pair divulge how everything they’ve been through has affected their views on fatherhood.

“I want to have a kid, that’s my dream”

In a sneak peek of Hart To Heart, Pete revealed that his next achievement is to become a dad.

“My favourite thing I’ve yet to achieve is I want to have a kid. That’s like my dream. I know it’s super corny, it would be so fun to dress up the little dude. i’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now; trying to be as good a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

The 28-year-old credited his mum and younger sister for making him a family guy, calling them “super supportive of me trying stand-up because they were like, ‘Whatever makes you happy.'”

Pete tragically lost his father, Scott, at age seven after he died in service during the 9/11 attack on America. The comedian found the loss “overwhelming” and even ripped out all his hair until he was bald, though he’s now known for busting jokes about the situation.

Pete has talked about becoming a father before

The former SNL star has dreamt of having his own mini-me since at least 2020, when he told Charlamagne Tha God he thought being a father would be an “awesome” experience, writes Harper’s Bazaar.

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing,” he said. “I just want to have a kid, that’s it. … [They] would keep me around, keep my head up.”

As for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, she’s open to having another child. During a “most likely to” game with Access Hollywood, the mother-of-four admitted that she and Kourtney are most likely to have as many kids as Kris, who has six children.

Pete already has a good bond with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and is rumoured to have a tattoo of their initials by his collar bone, reading “KNSCP”.

