Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted at an NBA game on the Thanksgiving weekend, now fans have hailed the SNL star ‘The Rizzler’ following rumors about his dating life.

After a few months after breaking up with Kim Kardashian, rumors claimed the comedian had begun a relationship with supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The allegations came in early November. A source claimed to US Magazine the two had been talking “for a couple of months” and “really liked each other”. Days later, a picture outside Emily’s apartment caught the two hugging in matching outfits.

However, neither have confirmed nor denied their romance. Recently, Pete and Emily attended an NBA game together.

Pete and Emily seen together amid dating rumors

On November 27, Pete and Emily were seen sitting next to each other at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks Vs Grizzles game. The photos were uploaded by the basketball team through its official Instagram page.

“Pete & @emrata at The Garden,” the caption said, with an orange and a blue heart.

In the three pictures, both have big smiles in the front row. Pete was drinking a beer with other celebrities like Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks seated next to the pair.

Their outfits also coordinated, as they were supporting the Knicks playing against the Grizzlies.

LOL: Pete Davidson stealing The Kardashians scenes including steamy shower reaction

Pete and Emily become single

After nine months together, Pete and Kim ended their relationship in August 2022. The two stars knew each other, but met properly after Kim hosted the Saturday Night Live show. Pete and Kim had a scene together where they shared their first kiss dressed as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

The couple broke up months later due to their ‘busy schedules’, sources said. Nonetheless, she still thinks Pete is “so sweet”, as she confessed in The Kardashians season 2 reality show.

Emily filed for divorce in September from Sebastian Bear-McClard after eight years together. They share a son, Sylvester Apollo. The two had known each other for years before they got together. They announced their marriage days after several weeks together.

Now both single, it is the first time they have been linked in a possible romance since ending things with their respective partners.

Pete Davidson dubbed ‘The Rizzler’ by fans

Pete and Emily have not publicly confirmed their relationship. This is the second time they have been seen together, and fans have started to get more curious on whether the two are actually dating.

The comments featured a hilarious interaction between the Denver Nuggets basketball team and the NY Knicks.

“Can you ask them if it’s official?” Nuggets asked, to which the Knicks’ account replied: “Would, but they’re busy :/.”

The Atlanta Hawks joined the conversation and commented: “We need more info…”

“Literally same,” the Knicks responded.

Followers began labeling Pete Davidson ‘The Rizzler’.

Fans found it fascinating the 29-year-old had been linked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, and now possibly Emily.

One commented: “Bros rizz needs to be studied at Harvard.”

A second one joked: “Bro gettin’ the infinity stones fr.

“The rizzler,” a third Pete Davidson fan said.

Urban Dictionary states ‘rizz’ refers to a person’s ability to attract a love interest or partner. The NYC slang, coined by YouTuber Kai Cenat, has been adapted to praise Pete on his potential and confirmed relationships.

