Pete Davidson is so loyal that he wears Kim K's underwear, literally













Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have quickly become of the most-watched celebrity couples ever. In fact, one way he shows his loyalty is by wearing her underwear, which Kim proudly revealed during an interview.

From Pete meeting her daughter to North to those viral iMessages between him and Kanye, it’s clear the Saturday Night Live comedian is pretty much head-over-heels crazy about The Kardashian star.

That has all been heightened by Kim’s confession that Pete has his own SKIMS collection, the underwear brand that Kim owns. She even brought out the ‘Boyfriend’ collection for men and women who want to be comfy!

Pete Davidson’s SKIMS collection

When Kim sat down with The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes at Coachella’s Revolve Festival, she dished on Pete having a huge SKIMS collection. She was shown a picture of him and asked if it was the only set of SKIMS he owns.

Kim responded by saying no and revealing that he has the ‘Boyfriend’ collection, which includes crop tops, boxers, muscle tanks and long-sleeve shirts. She said Pete has the t-shirts and underwear! She said:

Every guy enjoys it, you guys. Like it’s the most soft and comfy ever.

She is already known for being a fashion icon and trendsetter, but it looks like she’s helping Pete make even better clothing choices! Comfort is key, as they say. His first ever item from her brand were the SKIMS PJ trousers.

It was actually back in November 2021 when Pete was first spotted wearing his beau’s underwear while hanging out at Kris’ Palm Springs home, but the fact he has way more of a collection has only just come to light!

How to buy SKIMS boyfriend collection

The unisex ‘Boyfriend’ pieces can be purchased by heading to the SKIMS website and clicking on the specific collection. Inspired by men’s tees and tanks, there are a range of subtle colours, from beiges, to whites and darks.

Oversized and made for lounging, just select the items you wish to buy and add them to your basket. A t-shirt will set you back $42 dollars while a boxer is $26, and all the pieces can be shipped worldwide.

There are also a wide range of other collections including ‘New Vintage’ and ‘Sheer Sculpt’. Sizes range from XXS to 4X. And if you want a pair of plaid fleece SKIMS PJs just like Pete and Kim’s, you can purchase those here.

Fans react to Pete wearing Kim’s undies

When it was revealed Pete has his own SKIMS collection, fans everywhere were uber jealous. Many already saw it coming and even think he could have his very own collaboration with Kim’s brand sometime soon.

One fan wrote: “Cannot wait for Pete Davidson to wear skims on SNL.”

Another said: “If my boyfriend gets me a good Christmas present I will promise to close my eyes when the inevitable Pete Davidson Skims photoshoot comes out.”

Some thought Pete was just borrowing Kim’s clothes, while others saw it as a marketing ploy. A fan reacted: “Lol I didn’t even realize Pete is wearing SKIMS shorts — these women are marketing geniuses.”

me being jealous of kim for being with pete while wearing skims pic.twitter.com/rKtDQ2vlXk — Arianna Farhad (@arianna_farhad) April 21, 2022