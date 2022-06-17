











Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are once again the talk on social media thanks to their loved-up snaps from a romantic holiday.

Kim and Pete have continuously proved that they no longer just a fling. The couple has gone from strength to strength with pictures that capture their passionate love, public appearances and cute tattoo tributes.

While the couple enjoys their much-needed getaway, Pete has unveiled Kim’s favourite tattoo about her.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pete Davidson unveils tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has unveiled the cute tattoo tribute he recently got to show how much he appreciates his beau Kim Kardashian.

The tribute, which says ‘my girl is lawyer’ is a tattoo written in all capitals to honour Kim’s aspirations and their relationship.

The businesswoman and reality star has been candid about her journey to becoming a lawyer and she recently passed the ‘baby bar’, California’s first-year law students’ exam.

The reality star initially opened up about the tattoo Pete got for her while chatting to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show in May.

She said: “He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, you know, that he got. But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo because he wanted to do something that was really different. ‘Cause, like, the first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute, thank you, oh my god!’ You know, second, whatever…But like, that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life and so I was like, ‘Am I special?’”

Kim added: “I think my favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Inside their romantic holiday

Pete and Kim travelled to Tahiti for a romantic getaway and people can’t get over the series of loved-up images they have seen from the pair.

Sources close to the couple have also chimed in and said that Kim and Pete are having a “blast” on their first summer as an A-list couple in Hollywood.

A source recently told People: “It’s their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast. Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now.”

The source continued: “They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids. Kim is head over heels. She can’t get enough of Pete. He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest.”

When did they start dating?

Kim and Pete were first romantically linked after Kim made her SNL debut as a host in October 2021. The two shared a passionate kiss on screen and were later spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster in Buena Park, California.

The 41-year-old TV personality made their relationship Instagram official in early 2022 with a string of photos of them posing intimately in her closet.

During the episode of The Kardashians on June 9th, Kim recalled a sweet gesture from Pete when he got her a cold dessert from Thrifty store.

She was very impressed with the gesture and called Pete a “good person” who “always thinks of the small things”.

