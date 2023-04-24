Pete Davidson was spotted shoving an ‘insane’ fan away from him at a New York Knicks game on Sunday, April 23.

The former SNL star was on his way out of Madison Square Garden and stopped to pose for photos with some of his fans.

A man wearing a pink shirt clearly got too close for Pete Davidson‘s liking, as the comedian could be seen pushing him away in videos captured by on-lookers.

Pete Davidson attends New York Knicks game

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

Pete, Kim Kardashian’s ex, appeared to be in good spirits attending the Knicks game in late April 2023.

The 29-year-old was papped looking super-happy alongside fellow comedian Jon Stewart.

Jon and Pete are both long-time fans of the New York Nicks. Pete Davidson hails from Staten Island, while Jon was born in New York City.

Pete Davidson pushes fan at Knicks game

After the Knicks game, Pete was leaving Madison Square Garden when a fan placed his arm around him to pose for a photo.

Pete Davidson, now linked to Chase Sui, was posing for a photo with other fans when the man in the pink shirt placed his arm around him.

He had also previously placed himself near Pete for selfies he was taking on fans’ phones on his way out of the game.

As the man in the pink shirt tried another time to get into a photo, Pete Davidson – who was nicknamed Skete by Kanye West – looking frustrated, pushed him away.

Reality Titbit has approached Pete Davidson’s reps for comment.

Fans defend Pete’s ‘shoving’

On-lookers at the Knicks game caught the moment on camera from different angles.

Many social media users jumped to Pete’s defense over the shoving and said that what the fan was doing was “insane.”

More said that they “didn’t blame” Pete.

Others added that Pete ignored the man a couple of times before pushing him out of his personal space.