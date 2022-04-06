Pete Davidson and Kim K must be super serious as he meets North West













Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no strangers to making headlines in 2022 and April 5th saw the pair in the news once again as Pete appears to have officially become a part of the family as he’s now met Kim’s children. As per TMZ, the comedian and actor could be seen carting North West around in a Moke car.

Speaking on the Howard Stern show, one of Pete’s best friends, Machine Gun Kelly, revealed that the two and their partners, Megan Fox and Kim Kardashian hang out on date nights. Despite the drama surrounding their romance, Pete and Kim are still going strong and judging by the TMZ footage, it looks like North West approves of her mother’s boyfriend.

How long have Pete Davidson and Kim been together?

Given that they mix in the same circles, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have likely known each other for years.

As per Cosmopolitan, the two began dating in 2021 and were pictured holding hands and spending time together in Pete’s native Staten Island.

March 2022 saw Kim and Kanye West officially divorced and in the same month, Kim and Pete went Instagram official.

Speaking of her relationship with Pete on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kim said: “I’m in my 40s, like, f*** it—sorry—just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good, and I want to hold on to that forever.“

Pete Davidson hangs out with North West

Just a month after their first IG post together, Pete Davidson has been spotted hanging out with his girlfriend’s kids in April 2022.

TMZ reported on April 5th that Pete was driving North West around in a pink Moke car which confirms that the two have taken their relationship to a new level and he’s now officially met the kids.

TMZ also wrote that “on Sunday, Pete and Scott Disick clowned around in the same MOKE he drove later with North.“

The outlet reported on April 4th that Kim has now also met Pete’s grandparents.

Didn’t Kanye say kids were off-limits?

As per Metro, Twitter exchanges between Kanye West and Pete Davidson, which have now been deleted, showed that Kanye never wanted Pete to meet his children.

But, it seems that the inevitable has happened now that Kim has moved on with Pete.

Kanye has also moved on with a new girlfriend named Chaney Jones. Judging by Chaney’s Instagram posts, she and Kanye are still going strong and he’s showering her in gifts including metallic silver Birkin bags.

North West and Pete Davidson in LA Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/STPiLzmO0C — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) April 6, 2022

