Pete Davidson quit college after one semester and became a millionaire













Pete Davidson is known for being a comedian but it may come as a surprise to you that before he made his millions through his successful comedy career, Pete went to college…for a month.

The Staten Island native made a name for himself in the competitive world of comedy and we are here to tell you just how much money he has made from making people laugh as well as his short-lived time at college.

CHECK IT OUT: Machine Gun Kelly’s ex and Megan Fox have literally nothing in common

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Pete Davidson. Picture: Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Kanye West – SNL

Pete went to college for a month

College isn’t for everyone, and Davidson was one of these people. After graduating high school in 2011, Pete decided to try out college and enrolled at St Francis in Brooklyn Heights, New York. However, he dropped out after just a month to pursue his real dream of becoming a comedian.

By the time he went to college, Pete had been doing stand up casually for a couple of years after making his debut at a comedy gig at a bowling Alley in Staten Island when he was just 16.

Pete explained how he was dared to do this by his friends as they knew of his dreams of becoming a comedian – and it’s a good job they did!

Pete Davidson’s Net Worth

His net worth speaks for itself and goes to show that he made the right choice by dropping out of college as according to Celebritynetworth the star is now worth an impressive $8 Million.

Pete has made the majority of his riches through his successful career in comedy and a lot of those funds come from his current job as one of the featured comedians on James Cordon’s Saturday Night Live.

To highlight just how good he is, he is the youngest cast member on SNL to be doing comedy this season.

RELATED: Julia Fox’s weight loss must mean dating Kanye is good for you

Omg I love Pete! lol 😆 Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island – SNL https://t.co/i4MkM2y4V9 via @YouTube — J.M Ballard ☕️🚬📚🎨🎬 (@JoanB102001) March 14, 2022

Pete’s journey into comedy

As said, Pete’s first gig was at a bowling alley at just 16 years old but his first proper on-screen debut was in the MTV comedy series Failosophy.

This kickstarted his career and shortly after he began appearing on different reality TV shows until he got his first formal stand up performance that was aired on the comedy network, Gotham Comedy Live – a network specifically catering to showcasing up and coming comedians.

He then had a brief appearance in the hit series Brooklyn 99 before landing his current spot on SNL. He received this incredible opportunity when he was filing for his small rile in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck after meeting Bill Hader.

Pete Davidson gets to be on SNL, Pete gets to go on a spaceship, Pete gets to date Kim Kardashian. what's next??? Pete gets to be president??? — life zester (@czykmate) March 14, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK