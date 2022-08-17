Pete Davidson seen loved-up in new rom-com role weeks after breaking up with Kim













Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was announced, the comedian’s first look at his own role in a rom-com has been released.

Peacock has revealed the first-look snaps of Pete for the movie Meet Cute alongside Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco.

It comes only a few weeks since news broke the SNL star had broken up with girlfriend Kim after nine months of dating.

Neither of the stars have spoken out about the breakdown of their whirlwind relationship.

‘Meet Cute’ Pete as he lands a leading role

After partying ways with the Saturday Night Live cast after eight seasons, Pete is now expanding his resume by landing the main protagonist role in a rom-com. This fall, he will debut as a leading man in ‘Meet Cute’, a romantic comedy starring Kaley Cuoco.

Directed by Alex Lehmann and written by Noga Pnueli, the story follows Sheila (Kaley) and Gary (Pete) who fall in love at first sight after meeting. However, their story wasn’t written by “fate”, nor was it the first time that the two had actually met. At least that is what Gary believes. Their story is not the type whose love is a fairytale since Sheila has a time machine.

As per Deadline, the movie is “built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?”

Its cast includes Deborah S Craig, Kirk Kelly, Sierra Fisk, Rock Kohly, Daniela Reina, as well as Westley Holloway and Andrew Stevens Purdy as the young versions of Gary’s character.

‘Meet Cute’ will premiere exclusively on September 21, 2022, on Peacock.

A ‘little gem of a film’

Although the film is released this fall, production ended exactly one year ago. Kaley took to Instagram to share a snap with Pete with her millions of followers to commemorate the last day of filming in New York.

Pete is leaning against her shoulder as she hugs him. She wrote in the caption: “That’s a wrap on ‘Meet Cute’ !! What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a film… Would do it over and over and over again (get it? It’s a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand.”

Throughout its filming process, both actors were spotted in New York often. Occasionally, the actress shared photos of the two behind-the-scenes.

Pete and Kim split after nine months

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

From their first kiss on SNL to their Red Carpet debut at the Met Gala, Pete and Kim had not stopped gushing about each other during their romance.

Throughout recent months, the reality star has been more open to sharing updates on her love life. It followed her separation from rapper Kanye West, who is also the father of her four children.

Kim made her debut at the iconic Saturday Night Live show in October 2021. The mogul shared a monologue with Pete where the two dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine. As a connection sparked between the two, they began seeing each other until they made their relationship “Instagram official” in March 2022.

Fans of the socialite have witnessed a new side of Kim, different than in her previous relationships ,they claim. However, they then broke up after nine months together. Coincidentally, the news of their split was announced on the same day as the birth of sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child via surrogate.

