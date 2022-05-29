











Weeks after announcing his departure from Saturday Night Live, the comedian was spotted for the first time since the news with his girl Kim Kardashian. Something looked different yet familiar in Pete Davidson’s appearance, it must be the matching blond hair.

On May 27, the 28-year-old comedian made his first public appearance since he signed off from his almost-decade role on SNL. To say goodbye to the old Pete and welcome a newer version, it seems he decided to boldly dye his hair in the opposite colour of his natural one.

Pete debuts a new hair colour that matches his GF

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Some match their outfits, others their shoes. Kim and Pete? Their hair colour. According to E! Online, the couple were spotted together outside an office in Calabasas for what seemed to be a photoshoot for SKIMS.

Earlier this month, the 41-year-old reality TV star dyed her hair blonde for the Met Gala. The reality TV star wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from when she sang happy birthday to former US president, John F Kennedy.

Her boyfriend, Pete, was seen with his head down while wearing a clear cap on his head as the two spoke during a short break from the photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian had recently returned from her older sister Kourtney’s wedding with her now-husband, Travis Barker. Pete, who didn’t attend the wedding was filming for his last episode of SNL.

Fans think that Kete matching hair colours is “so cute”

Fans of the couple have been reacting and Pete’s new bold look, and so far there have been good reactions to the couple’s decision to coordinate their hair colour. Kete (Pete and Kim) is now so in sync with each other!

my barbie and ken 🤤 https://t.co/qKROegXoT1 — ✰ dulce ✰ (@duIcehernandez) May 28, 2022

omgg kim kardashian and pete davidson are going to have matching hair, this is so cute pic.twitter.com/pfyirlFOz4 — hayley (@hayscancelled) May 28, 2022

Episode 8 of The Kardashians will feature Pete and Kim’s relationship

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, a couple of weeks later after Kim hosted the SNL show for the first time ever. The two instantly clicked and are now inseparable.

There are three episodes left until the famous reality TV show featuring its most famous family ends. The first season of The Kardashians has seen the relationship between Travis and Kourtney as well as Tristan and Khloé. Next week’s episode 8 marks the beginning of Pete and Kim.

