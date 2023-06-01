Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have been dating since early 2023 and six months later, the pair have been spotted purchasing a puppy together.

It’s been nearly 10 months since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits, and although the reality queen has been stepping back from romance, the comedian has been smitten with Chase Sui Wonders since at least the start of the year.

The couple, who have never publically admitted their relationship status, were first linked in May 2021 as co-stars on Bodies Bodies Bodies, but romance rumors never sparked until the start of 2023 when they were spotted snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant.

With six months down, Pete and Chase Sui are seemingly taking things to the next level by purchasing a pooch.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

TikTok famous cat paps Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders purchasing furry friend

TikTok famous cat, Jeremy The Manager, known for working as an operations manager at Citi Pups, New York, caught Pete and Chase taking home an adorable male two-and-a-half-month-old puppy on May 21.

“My homie, Pete, swung by with his girlfriend so I made sure to keep everyone safe,” the black feline explained. The Bupkis stars were spotted hugging as a blue dog carrier sat on the pet shop counter.

A glimpse of their new purchase couldn’t be seen, but TMZ reports that the dog was a cavapoo from a breeder. The comedian was said to have fallen in love with the dog after seeing a photo of him.

Although it’s unknown whether the dog is solely Pete’s or will be shared, it’s a major decision to buy a dog nevertheless.

Pete Davidson’s late dog ‘saved his life’

With Pete’s new dog being a cavapoo, the pup will look similar to his late dog, Henry, a goldendoodle. Henry was just two years old when he passed away in early May due to an illness.

The King Of Staten Island star mourned his four-legged friend’s death the same day as Bupkis’ premiere. Pete mourned Henry’s death on his friend Dave Sirus’ Instagram since he is inactive on social media.

“Henry was only two years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast,” he wrote. “My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives.

Not sure I’d even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.”

We hope his new cavapoo will lift his spirits!