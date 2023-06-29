Pete Davidson is in rehab undergoing treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder and PTSD, according to Page Six. Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend reportedly checked into a facility in Pennsylvania this June. Pete’s time off comes after several weeks of legal and personal troubles including crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

Bupkis star Pete Davidson, 29, is taking a mental break after he was also forced to apologize to PETA for leaving them a foul-mouthed voicemail. The rant came after he was criticized for purchasing a puppy rather than adopting from a shelter. The actor came under fire for initially purchasing the pup, and then his expletive-filled rant. He opted to buy a new dog after his much-loved family pet, Henry the Goldendoodle, suddenly passed away at two years old.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pete Davidson seeks help for Borderline Personality Disorder

On June 28, 2023, Page Six reported that Pete Davidson is currently in a rehab facility.

The actor is reportedly receiving treatment at the same place “his close friend John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drugs issues.”

Page Six writes that a “friend” of Pete’s confirmed the news.

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

In a 2021 interview with Glenn Close for Variety, Pete explained: “I got diagnosed with BPD [borderline personality disorder] a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

What is Borderline Personality Disorder?

Borderline Personality Disorder is a mental health condition that severely impacts how a person is able to manage their emotions.

It affects how you think, feel, and interact with people around you. Symptoms of the condition include acting without thinking or impulsivity, emotional instability, intense abandonment fears, extreme mood swings, self-destructive tendencies, and a feeling of anger or upset a lot of the time.

Mayo Clinic writes: “Borderline personality disorder is a mental health disorder that impacts the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems functioning in everyday life. It includes self-image issues, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships.”

Talking therapies are usually used to treat Borderline Personality Disorder such as psychotherapy.

Actor Pete is reportedly seeking help for BPD as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in rehab.

PTSD is described as a mental health condition that develops after experiencing traumatic events.

Pete’s string of turbulent events

Former SNL star Pete is taking steps to look after his mental health in 2023.

The 29-year-old lost control of his Mercedes and crashed into a house back in March. He was charged with “reckless driving” in June.

Pete also drew controversy from animal activists this year. He was spotted in a pet store with his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

Defending himself, Pete explained that he was buying a puppy for his mother and sister. The family was grieving the loss of their Goldendoodle. The star added that he specifically wanted to buy a Cavapoo as it’s one of the only breeds he’s not allergic to.

Pete also underwent trauma therapy last year. E! News reported in August 2022 that Pete had “been in trauma therapy since April… largely due to Kanye West’s social media posts targeting him throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian…”

After nine months of dating, Pete and Kim split in August 2022.