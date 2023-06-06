Pete Davidson has responded with a strongly-worded statement to PETA’s public disapproval of his recent dog purchase. The animal rights nonprofit claims the comedian should’ve adopted instead.

The Pete Davidson vs PETA puppy purchase saga continues as the former Saturday Night Live star responds to the organization’s public statement over his decision to shop instead of adopt his new cavapoo puppy.

PETA branded Pete’s choice as “tragic”, before suggesting that a local “borough-born mutt” with a “scrappy New York charm” would’ve been “his perfect match”.

The Bupkis actor has defended his actions amid the internet uproar, listing several reasons why he hit up a pet shop instead of a shelter.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Pete Davidson brands PETA as ‘boring’ and ‘tired’

Pete Davidson is known for his laidback and witty personality, but when it comes to defending his family, he’s not holding back.

The 29-year-old showed no mercy when he left a voicemail for PETA’s senior vice president, Daphna Nachminovitch, who highlighted the overpopulation of homeless dogs in shelters.

“Hi, my name is Pete Davidson. This message is for Daphna,” he began. “Thank you so much for making comments publically that I didn’t adopt a dog. I just want to let you know that I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed.”

The comedian continued: “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs. And my mom’s f****** dog, who is two years old, died a week prior and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog.

So why don’t you do your research before you f****** create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired…”

Pete ended things with some strongly-worded instructions: “F*** you and suck my d***,” he said.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Pete vs PETA dispute kicked off last week after Pete and his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were spotted picking up the new pet at Citi Pups, New York.

TikTok famous cat, Jeremy The Manager, uploaded a video of the pair on May 21, which went viral two weeks later.

The purchase comes two weeks after Pete mourned the death of his dog, Henry, who “got very sick very fast.”

“My mom, sister, and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives,” he wrote on Dave Sirus’ Instagram. “Not sure I’d even be around without him.”

PETA criticized Justin Bieber’s $35K exotic cats

This is not the first time the nonprofit has condemned celebrities for their treatment of animals and use of animal products.

Justin Bieber entered an online war with PETA in 2019 after the singer purchased two Savannah cats, an exotic breed created by breeding a regular cat and a wild African Serval cat.

The Baby hitmaker reportedly paid a breeder $35,000 for his kittens called Sushi and Tuna, who have their own verified Instagram pages.

PETA slammed Bieber for “fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.’”

The singer remained unbothered, writing “PETA can suck it,” on his Instagram Story.

Looks like there is a trend in celeb responses to PETA.