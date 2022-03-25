Pete Davidson's father died in the 9/11 attacks when he was 7 years old













If there’s one celebrity who is no stranger to being in the news in 2022 it’s Pete Davidson. From his romance with Kim Kardashian to his beef with Kanye West, Pete is often the focus of a lot of headlines. Pete may be finding more fame nowadays as Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, but he’s been an established comedian for many years.

Pete Davidson rose to fame on MTV in 2013. He later went on to perform stand-up comedy on TV and appeared in shows such as Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Despite the comedian’s success and talent for making people laugh, he’s had a lot to deal with in his life, including the death of his father in the 9/11 attacks.

Pete Davidson’s father died on 9/11

When Pete Davidson was seven years old, his father passed away in the 9/11 attacks. His father was a New York firefighter who died in service.

As per All That’s Interesting, Pete’s father “was last seen helping evacuate people from the Marriott hotel just before the North Tower collapsed onto it“.

Speaking of his father’s death on Everything Comedy in 2021, Pete said: “I didn’t get it when I was seven“, adding: “…it didn’t start affecting me until I was 14“.

Who was Scott Davidson?

Pete Davidson’s dad was called Scott Davidson. He was born in 1968 in New York and passed away at the age of 33 in 2001.

He joined the New York City Fire Department in 1994 when Pete was a year old.

Following his death, Scott left behind seven year old Pete and three year old Casey Davidson.

Pete pays tribute to his father

Although Pete said that his father’s death didn’t affect him when he was seven, as the years rolled on, he suffered the trauma of losing his father.

As per Grunge: “At school, Davidson once ended up pulling out all his hair in frustration, and he said later that in many ways, he was a “lab rat” for physicians who were trying to understand the experiences of children of victims from the terror attacks.“

Paying tribute to his father, Pete has a tattoo of his father’s firefighter number (8418) on his arm.

He also remembered his father in the 2020 movie The King Of Staten Island. Pete had to visit a firehouse during filming and walked in his father’s footsteps. As per Access Hollywood in 2020, Pete said that it was “a lot” acting in the film.

