Pete Davidson skyrocketed to fame as an SNL star but his dating life with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande has gained more attention – Reality Titbit looks at his career and relationship rumors so far.

Since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2022, Pete Davidson‘s career has gone from strength to strength. From heading his own comedy series to scoring a voiceover role in the new Transformers film, Davidson can officially boast about his Hollywood actor status. However, his dating life with some of the world’s most high-profile celebrities has attracted more discussion.

The internet was totally confused when Pete revealed his romance with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, and although it’s old news, the world hasn’t stopped talking about it. Combine that with the seemingly new dating rumors every week, we can’t keep up with his personal life, so here’s the latest update.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Who is Pete Davidson? All about his Jewish background from his dad’s side

Full name: Peter Michael Davidson

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Relationship status: Rumored to be dating Chase Sui Wonders

Birthday: November 16, 1993

Born Peter Davidson to Amy Waters and Scott Matthew, the actor is best known for his eight-year stint on Saturday Night Live.

The witty comedian was raised mostly by his mom after Pete’s dad died in service during the 9/11 attacks in 2001 as a New York City firefighter. Pete was seven years old at the time, while his sister, Casey, was only age three.

Scott’s death profoundly affected his childhood, but the actor has since dealt with the grief through comedy. The 29-year-old honors his father’s passing with a tattoo of his fire department badge number, 8418.

The late father was just 33 years old at the time of his death. Pete discovered the tragedy upon seeing his image on TV. He claimed the family didn’t realize Scott had passed “for three weeks” as rescuers searched for the victims.

Pete Davidson is of German, Irish, and Italian heritage from both his parents. Pete once joked that he didn’t know what race he was because “I’m all miscellaneous in the face”. Through Scott, Pete has Irish and Italian ethnicity and is 47 percent Jewish.

Credit Saturday Night Live Youtube channel

Davidson’s movie career includes roles in Marvel, DC, and Transformers

After scoring recurring roles in Nick Cannon: Wild ‘N Out and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Pete became a household name as the youngest member of SNL after joining in 2014. He was age 20 at the time.

Over seven seasons, Davidson went viral for several skits; his most notable characters include Chad, the easily distracted pool boy, and Guaplord the rapper, a persona he played alongside Timothee Chalamet.

The exact reason for his departure is unknown, but SNL is known to consistently switch up its cast and Pete’s contract reportedly expired at the end of 2021.

One thing’s for sure though: the New York native had a busy schedule lined up, including filming for Meet Cute, Transformers, and Bupkis.

Other movie credits include The Suicide Squad, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, and Fast X.

Pete Davidson’s net worth has quadrupled in five years

Pete Davidson’s net worth reportedly stood at $2 million in 2018 but fast forward five years later, the comedian has quadrupled his fortune to $8 million. It’s likely due to an increased paycheck from SNL as cast members allegedly receive a considerable salary increase after five seasons. Major stars can reportedly earn up to $25,000 per episode, which totals $525,000 per year for a 21-episode season.

As a certified sneakerhead, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor definitely splurges a pretty penny on his kicks, but fans will know he’s spent millions on his bachelor pads.

Davidson often joked about living in his mom’s basement, but he actually purchased the Staten Island house with Amy and has his own space below ground – and it’s not the dingy room you’d expect.

It’s more of a basement open-plan apartment complete with its own kitchen, giant TV, and an open closet for his sneakers.

The Meet Cute actor moved out of the basement in 2021 and into his own $1.2 million Staten Island condo. The property is now listed for sale and he was last known to reside in a $23,000-per-month Brooklyn penthouse loft.

Pete Davidson’s extensive list of girlfriends and dating rumors

Cazzie David (2016-2018)

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

One of Pete’s first public long-term relationships was with actress Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David. Cazzie allegedly initiated a break-up but admitted to him that she made a mistake days later. The couple reunited until he reportedly dumped her via text message 48 hours later, before swiftly moving on to Ariana Grande, Cazzie wrote in her book.

Ariana Grande (2018)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pete and Ariana Grande’s whirlwind romance began in 2014 when they first crossed paths on SNL. They were spotted looking “lovey-dovey” at the Billboard Music Awards in mid-May 2018, before going Instagram official at the end of the month.

By June, the couple were engaged and inked tattoo tributes in honor of each other, but officially called things off four months later.

The exes are seemingly on good terms as Ariana referenced Pete in her hit, Thank U Next. “Even almost got married, and for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she sings.

Kate Beckinsale (2019)

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kate and Pete were first photographed “being flirty” at the Golden Globes 2019 after-party in January and eventually had their first public kiss at a New York Rangers hockey game two months later.

The actress received criticism for her dating choices but the then-45-year-old shut down a hater who called their romance “disappointing”.

“Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” she slammed in response.

By April 2019, the romance fizzled out.

Kaia Gerber (2020)

Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of model Cindy Crawford, dated Pete for “a few months” starting October 2019 until January 2020. Their age difference sparked backlash as Kaia was 18 years old, while Pete was 26.

The duo split as the comedian admitted he was “going through a lot” and Kaia shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues.”

“It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all,” he added, going on to praise her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. “Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re cool.”

Phoebe Dynevor (2021)

With Phoebe Dynevor primarily based in the UK, her relationship with Pete Davidson was definitely one of the more unexpected celebrity romances of the year.

Sources claim they met at an SNL after-party following her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page’s hosting gig.

Kim Kardashian (2022)

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

The award for the most unpredictable romance of 2022 goes to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. After sharing a kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin on SNL, the celebrities dated for nine months until August.

Despite a short-lived relationship, the comedian fit in well with the Kardashian family and Kim’s four kids. He was even rumored to have dedicated a tattoo to them, reading: “KNSCP,” which fans believe stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Pete had at least four inkings devoted to the reality star; as of January 2023, they have been removed.

Kim once hinted at why his personal life is always active. “Pete has the best heart,” she said during a Kardashians episode. “I feel like people have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

Chase Sui Wonders (2022 – present)

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Although Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson have never publically referred to each other as partners, their PDA and event appearances seemingly confirm they are an item. Chase, the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui, first met the actor on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, which she also starred in.

Dating rumors were fueled when they were seen smooching in Hawaii and getting cozy in the Big Apple at the start of 2023.

Pete purchased a new dog with Chase by his side, but it was later confirmed that the pup was a gift for his mom. There have been no updates on a break-up so we can only assume they are still together.

Ice Spice (rumored)

Despite dating Chase, relationship rumors with Ice Spice took over the internet in March 2023. The false news started from an Instagram meme account that created an image with side-by-side photos of Pete and Ice Spice with the text: “Pete Davidson is now dating NYC rapper Ice Spice”.

The profile added a disclaimer that it was a satirical post but it didn’t stop the rumor mill. Neither celebrities have confirmed the speculation.