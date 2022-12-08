Pete Davidson is officially back on Instagram, but this time he’s made a joint account with former NFL player Eli Manning. As the comedian makes a return to show off his collection of tattoos, those dedicated to Kim Kardashian are not the ones on display.

Former SNL comedian Pete Davidson making a return on Instagram in a conjoint account with Eli Manning, has broken the internet. The duo begun posting pictures together – with some of Pete solo – and fans find them ‘hilarious’.

In the name of love, Pete has done a lot of crazy things. One of the ways the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor has shown his love for people has been by getting small tattoos in tribute to them.

Showing off his love for the Giants in a tattoo for Eli… what about the ones for Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson returns to Instagram – but it’s not just him

On December 7, Pete made the surprise announcement of his return to Instagram. The 29-year-old is joined by former NFL player Eli Manning, who also didn’t have an account on the social media platform.

Under the username of pete_eli10, the two made their first post with a video announcing the exciting news.

“‘Hello Instagram, I have decided to come back but only with the GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” Pete said. As Eli appeared in the video, he made a short introduction.

Eli added: “‘What’s up? Your bed is so comfortable.” The two lay on Davidson’s bed with what seemed to be New York Giant cover sheets.

“‘Aw thanks man,” he laughed. “We’ve been having a good time on my bed. Stay tuned for more photos on the gram.”

Fans react to first IG images showing off his tattoos

Now with five photos posted to Instagram, the duo has been showing off various moments together at Pete Davidson’s house doing challenges, selfies, or showing off his tattoos dedicated to his admiration for the Giants.

In various photos, the two are posing in front of Davidson’s perfectly organized closet, holding a football ball, and smiling at the camera.

Now that the account is being notified by fans of both celebrities, many followers have left comments on the photos joking about the two’s decision to create a joint account after having a ‘sleepover’.

A follower wrote: “Suddenly this bromance is my favorite thing in the world.”

“The couple we never knew we needed,” one said.

A third one said: “I’m living for this IG account. YAS!”

Did Pete remove the ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ tattoo?

In October 2021, Pete struck up a relationship with the reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. They became ‘Instagram official’ in February 2022, and had their first couple appearance at the Met Gala.

The following month, after Kim passed the Baby Bar Exam, the 41-year-old celebrated it with a special surprise from Pete, who had gotten a tattoo on his clavicle, saying: “My girl is a lawyer”.

During the couple’s time together, Pete had several tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend, with one rumored to be a tribute to her four children adding their initials together. After the couple broke up last July, fans were wondering if the comedian decided to have them removed.

In October this year, Pete was spotted with a bandage on his clavicle, bringing up rumors he had started removing any tattoos dedicated to The Kardashians star.

However, this wasn’t true. As a source told Reality Titbit: “While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo.”

