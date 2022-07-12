











Pete Davidson has recently become the new face of intimate grooming company Manscaped, as part of a random commercial which features Kim Kardashian’s beau. First, it was chocolate deliveries, and now Pete’s staying neat…

The former SNL star has never been afraid to show off his body, from his many tattoos to now inspiring fans to keep their private parts groomed. Remember the pivotal moment he got KNSCP, AKA Kim’s children’s initials, inked?!

Since Pete began working with Manscaped, he has got fans thinking about just how much he cares for his intimate area. Many are now reacting to the sudden commercial they were caught off-guard by on TV – hey Pete!

Photo by: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete Davidson x Manscaped

Pete is seen going on a date during his Manscaped commercial, as part of his collaboration with the intimate grooming razor brand. The comedian’s work with the brand comes as part of a four-year partnership deal.

He showcases the brand’s Lawnmower 4.0 piece of tech in the first released video, which came out on July 11th. Kim K’s beau dons a black leather jacket and long gold pendant chain, showing off his tattoos down the middle.

The bloomers-type advert involves Pete saying phrases like “surprise your girlfriend” before collapsing into a laughter, as well as “presentation matters and “let’s show ’em how hairless we can be, boys”.

Pete is now also a shareholder in the company as part of the deal. It comes after he made the bold decision to leave his role as a regular host on Saturday Night Live, where he first met girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Fans react to Pete’s collaboration

Since Pete was unveiled as Manscaped’s new celebrity face, many were over the moon. Due to his comedic energy and tendency to take everything with a pinch of salt, a round of applause was had for the collaboration.

A fan wrote: “Pete Davidson is the perfect celebrity to advertise Manscaped.”

Another reacted: “So since @manscaped and I are mutuals, does that mean #PeteDavidson and I are mutuals?”

“It probably took forever to get a pic of him not laughing at himself,” remarked a Twitter user.

However, the advert isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. One viewer said they “don’t get it at all” while others agreed that the commercial just isn’t that hilarious, even if they are in favour of the brand itself.

First chocolate deliveries, now grooming

Kim K was overjoyed with Pete’s small gestures, which has involved bringing her chocolate deliveries. Dibs Ice Cream is her favourite, something he brought to her one evening – which she claimed was one of the “best nights of her life.”

Pete is now taking care of down there, too! He said he has been using the $84.99 pubic hair trimmer “long enough to where I think it’s time we went into business together” as part of the deal which publicly dropped on Monday.

He is now the six-year-old company’s shareholder and face of the brand (“among other parts”). During the commercial, Pete adds that he has a “hot date” (Kim who?!) before later adding: “Don’t make me get specific because I will.”

Kim K’s beau adds: “Shave your d***. Shave it, baby.” He wasn’t shy to add innuendos, saying he is “ten inches”. At the time of writing, over 148K people have viewed his commercial on YouTube, which was directed by Nate Williams.

