Pete Davidson recently welcomed a new puppy into his family and animal rights charity PETA has criticized the actor for not adopting.

Pete Davidson is officially a dog dad once again after bringing home an adorable new pooch in late May. The actor was spotted at Citi Pups, New York with his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders on May 21 to pick up a male puppy.

As more dog lovers turn to adopting instead of shopping for new furry friends, animal rights nonprofit PETA and fans have expressed disappointment in Davidson hitting up a pet shop instead of a shelter.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PETA condemns Pete Davidson’s puppy purchase

The new Davidson pup is a two-and-half-month-old cavapoo from a breeder. Although shoppers didn’t catch a glimpse of the dog, TikTok famous cat Jeremy The Manager uploaded a now-deleted video of Pete and Chase standing by a dog carrier in Citipups.

It’s unknown if the dog is solely Pete’s or will be shared between the couple.

While cavapoos are undeniably cute, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch has urged the actor to avoid shopping again. She told TMZ: “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

Nachminovitch continued: “Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

Before PETA spoke on the issue, the internet was quick to point out Pete’s purchase.

A Twitter user wrote: “The real issue is Pete Davidson bought a ‘designer’/purebred mix dog not from a breeder but from a pet shop. Pet shops gets their ‘inventory’ from puppy mills.”

“Shame on you, Pete Davidson, buying a dog!!!! Do you not see New York City animal shelters are overflowing with dogs about to be murdered???” another added.

One person defended the hate, claiming that pet shop purchases aren’t the only factor contributing to overflowing shelters: “No shame on the people who don’t take care of their dogs or have them spayed/neutered. Resulting in the animals being in the shelter. That’s the issue!! Get off your judgemental high horse and take them in.”

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Comedian mourned death of dog last month

The Saturday Night Live star’s new family addition comes less than a month after Pete mourned the death of his dog, Henry, a two-year-old goldendoodle.

Pete, who does not have social media, mourned his four-legged-friend via Dave Sirus’ Instagam on Bupkis‘ premiere day.

“Henry was only two years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast,” he wrote. “My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives.”

The actor continued: “Not sure I’d even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.”