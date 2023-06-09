Pete Davidson’s name was featured in a ‘BDE’ (Big Dog Energy) Times Square billboard created by an anti-PETA firm after he responded with a strongly-worded statement to PETA’s public disapproval of his recent dog purchase.

Actor Pete Davidson brought home an adorable new puppy in late May. The actor was spotted at Citi Pups, New York, with his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders on May 21 to pick up a male puppy.

Just 24 hours after the controversial Times Square billboard reading ‘PETA can’t handle Pete’s BDE,’ it was taken down following furious complaints from the public. PETA has responded to the billboard on Twitter.

Pete Davidson on Times Square billboard

Pete Davidson’s BDE influence comes after he replied to PETA’s criticism of him buying a dog by leaving an unhinged voicemail to the group in which he screamed “F*** you, suck my d***,” Daily Mail reports.

The actor reportedly explained that he had to get a specific dog breed because he is “severely allergic.” In response to Pete’s fury at PETA, advocacy group PETA Kills Animals defends his choice to buy a puppy rather than adopt.

They claim animal advocates are more likely to put cats and dogs down than to find them new homes.

The billboard responded by making fun of Davidson’s “big d**k energy” (BDE), which means “buy dog energy,” but was taken down by Thursday. As per Meaww, CORE, the owner of the billboard, gave in to PETA reps who complained.

PETA responds to BDE sign

PETA has responded to the BDE sign, which went up on Wednesday, June 7. They commented on several reports on Twitter that shared the news of the billboard, and defended themselves:

This attack ad is from a front group for the puppy mill industry and other animal abusing industries that have a financial interest in propagating misinformation about PETA’s rescue team, which is on call 24/7 to offer relief to abused and suffering animals and provide end-of-life services for people who can’t afford to pay for their sick and dying animals to be put to sleep.

Fans are divided, as those who support the organization agree with them, while others are backing Pete’s decision. One Twitter user wrote to PETA: “Bruh, Pete had to get a special breed because he’s allergic to all other breeds of dogs.”

Inside Pete vs PETA drama

When Pete bought a dog from a pet shop rather than a dog shelter, such as PETA, fans slammed him. The new Davidson pup is a two-and-a-half-month-old cavapoo from a breeder and was purchased for his mother.

Although shoppers didn’t catch a glimpse of the dog, TikTok‘s famous cat Jeremy The Manager uploaded a now-deleted video of Pete and Chase standing by a dog carrier in Citipups.

PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch urged the actor to avoid shopping again. The dog was bought less than a month after Pete mourned the death of his dog, Henry, a two-year-old Goldendoodle.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images