Pete Wentz on that iconic kiss with Kim Kardashian in Fall Out Boy music video













Who remembers when Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz iconically kissed Kim Kardashian in the Thnks Fr Th Mmrs music video in 2007? Today marks Wentz’s 43rd birthday and we are taking a look back at what he said about the epic kiss he had with one of the most famous women in the world.

Back in April 2021, the musician opened up during an episode of his podcast, Loud and Sad, about the kiss with the Kardashian, who at the time wasn’t a household name and had only just begun to gain celebrity in Hollywood.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the iconic smooch as well as what Pete really thought about it…

Kim and Pete’s smooch on camera

During the podcast episode, Pete reflected on the iconic music video kiss saying how it was “weird” because at the time, Kim was no more famous than they were. Pete explained:

“I remember we had Kim Kardashian in the video for this song. And it’s just so interesting when you look back on that moment, you’re like, ‘This is like the last moment Fall Out Boy interacted in public with Kim Kardashian where we had the same amount of fame as her.’ It’s funny when you look back at this stuff. Thanks for the memories, Kim.” Pete Wentz, Loud and Sad

During an interview with New Times in 2009, Kim spoke about how much she enjoyed doing the video, saying:

“I’m a fan of Fall Out Boy and I agreed to do it, and it was so much fun working with them. I think music videos kind of all show the same thing. They kind of want a hot girl and cool cars. This one was totally different.” Kim Kardashian, New Times

Kim played an “aspiring actress”

The video came just months after the KUWTK season 1 premiere and boosted Kim’s fame even more. In the video, the mother of four played an aspiring actress who went off backstage to have a smooch with Pete.

Later on, Kim appeared to leave the bassist for a chimp who was portrayed as the music video’s hot-shot director.

This then causes tension with her love interests in the video and he storms off stage. The chorus of the song goes, “Thanks for the memories, even if they weren’t so great.”

Sometimes I think we forget Kim Kardashian is in a Fallout Boy video with a monkey trying to flirt with her… pic.twitter.com/eMNPSTUXTm — Alex Ayre (@AlexAyre) January 18, 2019

Fans couldn’t believe it was Kim

Despite the song being years old, some fans have only just realised it’s Kim in the infamous video. One fan left a comment underneath the YouTube video saying:

“Does this girl in the video look like Kim Kardashian … [I] have seen this video countless time[s], I must be tripping.” Twitter

Another wrote:

“I remember this song originally coming out and I’ve legit watched this particular video hundreds if not thousands of times, and only just realised that’s Kim Kardashian.” Twitter

How kim kardashian's appearance in that fallout boy video has not been a meme for years is beyond me — Jewel Disc Case (@JesEVS) May 14, 2017

“I will absolutely never get over the fact Kim K is in this.” Twitter