Phoebe Bridgers' life explored as she reportedly announces engagement at Coachella













The American singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Phoebe Bridgers is at the forefront of celebrity news at the moment as it has reportedly been announced that the singer is now engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Mescal.

The artist gained widespread acclamation for her studio album Punisher in 2020 and now fans want to know more about the musician’s personal life, career and if she actually is engaged to her man.

Phoebe Bridgers’ musical career explored

Phoebe was born on 17 August 1994 in Orange County, California, making her 27 years old as of 2022. The star has been into music and performing since she was just 10 years old when she began to learn the guitar from her dad.

Phoebe went to school at Sequoyah School in Pasadena where she started her first band in sixth grade. The musician was always in talent shows and performing in assemblies and her mother could see her passion for it and ended up enrolling her on music classes at the Folk Music Centre in Claremont.

In 2009 she started a music programme at LA county Highschool for the Arts. At just 15 she joined the punk rock girl group, Sloppy Jane, where one day, as the girls were performing, they were scouted and managed to secure some roles in adverts for TacoBell, Homegoods and Apple.

Phoebe was signed with a record label in 2017

In 2017, Phoebe signed a contract with Dead Oceans, which is an independent American record label. The musician came into her stardom the following year when she released her first album, Strangers in the Alps.

After this, the next few years of her career went well but it wasn’t until 2020 that her career really blew up. Phoebe released her second album, Punisher, which featured the incredibly popular song, I see you.

The artist’s song was nominated for a Grammy in 2021 when she was up for the categories Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The music video for her other song on the album, Saviour Complex, was also nominated for a Libera Award for video of the year.

Phoebe is reportedly engaged

Apparently Phoebe and her musician boyfriend, Paul Mescal are engaged! It is said that whilst enjoying Coachella last week, Pheobe referred to her as her fiance. It hasn’t been confirmed yet but we are hoping it is true.

The pair met when Pheobe fangirled over Paul’s show, referring to him as the “cute Irish guy.” The musician also adorably admitted that she got a little “pitter-patter” in her heart when he followed her on Instagram.

Pheobe then asked him to be in her music video, and they have been madly in love ever since.

