Pink has bared it all in a self-labeled “embarrassing mom” photo on Instagram as fans praised her for “being like Britney Spears”.

The Just Like Fire singer had the weekend of her time with her family before she kicks off her Summer Carnival world tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall.

The musician shared a cheeky photo on social media captured by her husband Caley Hart from Memorial Day weekend and sent her fans into a frenzy with the online post.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pink bares it all for an “embarrassing mom” photo

Pink had a fun-filled lake weekend with her family and wasn’t shy to share some super cheeky pictures from the outing.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

Pink’s first picture shows her in a sheer bikini top with a banana pattern, while the second image shows her showering outside with her arms up. The singer covered up the revealing parts of her body with a heart and star design.

The musician finished her post with the hashtags #embarassingmoms, #eyerollsfordays, #bananaboobies #imfun, and #readyfortour.

Fans compare her to Britney Spears

Pink’s cheeky Instagram post was flooded with messages from her followers, with many comparing her images to Britney Spears.

“Britney?” one follower asked, followed by a laughing emoji. “If you got it flaunt it,” someone else commented. “Be proud of yourself.”

A third fan wrote: “You are the hottest woman on earth. Live your best life – you deserve it.”

“This is literally the same thing Britney does,” a fourth fan commented.

Pink opened up about a challenging period

The So What hitmaker recently appeared on Good Morning America and revealed that she and her son went through a challenging period during the pandemic when they got “really sick” with Covid.

“I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she explained. “My son and I got really sick with Covid. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters.”

She continued: “It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

The mom of two dropped her ninth studio album earlier this year and is set to embark on a world tour next week, with performances in the UK and Europe.