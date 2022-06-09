Poor Machine Gun Kelly just wants to people watch but he's too famous













In one of BuzzFeed’s latest videos, we got to see Machine Gun Kelly adorably play with several puppies whilst talking about everything from his latest tattoos to what he wishes he could do if he wasn’t famous.

The interview was held in celebration of his film Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and co-directed alongside Mod Sun, and his upcoming world tour.

Reality Titbit has all the gossip on the latest video from MGK being too famous to people watch as well as his “emotional and sensitive” side that definitely came out playing with those gorgeous puppies.

RELATED: “It” couple MGK and Meg Fox are reportedly “fighting” after that awkward red carpet snub

The One That Got Away | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 10370 The One That Got Away | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SrCW-OyQAnU/hqdefault.jpg 1028956 1028956 center 22403

MGK. Picture: MGK plays with Puppies

MGK wishes he could people watch

The first question asked in the interview was what MGK wishes he could do if he lost his celebrity status for 24 hours, to which he responded “people watching”, he went on to say:

I’d probably just go sit and people watch. It’s just hard to do that now because. If people-watching they are also watching me, so it just looks like I’m staring at them weirdly. MGK, BuzzFeed

The producers did try to get more of a response from the musician but, understandably, he was too distracted by the puppies and we can’t blame him.

MGK showed us his newest tattoos

During the interview we also got a sneak peek at some of his latest tattoos, one of which was a calculator with the number a billion on it. When answering why he got this he said:

A billion dollars, a billion streams, a billion puppies. I don’t know. A billion is just a good number. MGK, BuzzFeed

He went on to show us another new tattoo he had done just above his knew that had the word “insane” on but with the “in” crossed out. He said:

I have the word “insane” with the “in” crossed off. I’m Perfectly normal guys. MGK, BuzzFeedMGK, BuzzFeed

His favourite BTS memory from Good Mourning is the “epic smoke scene”

MG also revealed that his favourite behind-the-scenes memory from when he was filming Good Mourning was an “epic smoke scene” where during the second day of filming someone forgot to shut off the sprinkles in the house. He explained:

We forgot to turn off one of the sprinkles in the house, and we set the fire alarm off and the sprinkles were right over the cameras and all the equipment. So we like, flooded the house and got water all over the expensive camera equipment. MGK, BuzzFeed

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK