











Gareth Gates said he finally has the teeth he’s always dreamed of as he showed off his brand new pearly whites on Instagram after undergoing a dental procedure.

The former Pop Idol contestant couldn’t stop smiling after his procedure, admiring his new gnashers in the mirror. They certainly make a change to his look as the gap between his two front teeth is now nowhere to be seen.

The pop star credits The London Dentist in his post, commenting: “Thank you Dr Kama for giving me the smile I always wanted”.

And he showed off the results with before and after close ups of his teeth.

Gates flashes his new set in Mykonos, posting photos of himself enjoying the Greek Island.

Gareth loves his new teeth

The singer’s new look has provoked different reactions from friends and fans.

Fellow Pop Idol contestant Zoe Birkett commented: “The famous gap is gone !! Nooooo”.

While one fan wrote: “You’ve always had a beautiful smile but i’ll never complain about seeing you smile even more”.

Another person gutted to see his gap gone penned: “Noooo the gap!”

“Your teeth look amazing,” another told him.

A reason to smile again

Fans are happy to see Gates smiling again after the sudden loss of former Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh.

Darius was tragically found dead this month in his US apartment, his family said in a statement.

He was 41.

Gates paid tribute to Danesh in a poignant Instagram post, telling fans he had taken him under his wing during their time on the show together.

He wrote: “I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.

“Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend.

“I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room.

“Good bye my friend. Forever in my heart x”

