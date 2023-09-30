As if Kendall Jenner walking the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week wasn’t enough, her younger sister had jaws dropping all over the world as she stunned in a dress from the same designer. Kendall donned a red strapless number while Kylie oozed Marilyn Monroe vibes in a floor-length gown.

After dropping photos of her Paris Fashion Week look on Instagram, Kylie has commenters suggesting that she pulled off the “Marilyn look” more than her sister, Kim Kardashian. The 26-year-old gives Hollywood glamor in her latest look as she reveals “It’s showtime.”

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kylie Jenner ‘more Marilyn Monroe than Kim’

Kylie Jenner‘s figure-hugging dress has many fans and followers taking to the comments section to pay her compliments in September.

While some were quick to say that her “body is bodying,” musician Cassie simply commented: “Insanity.”

One commenter wrote that Kylie looked the best she ever has done.

Another compared her look to that of her older sister, Kim. Back in 2022, Kim wore one of Marilyn Monroe‘s dresses to the Met Gala.

A commenter wrote on Kylie’s post: “This was more Marilyn than Kim could ever give.”

More said: “Kylie looks more like Marilyn Monroe in this dress than Kim ever did in Marilyn’s dress.”

Kylie says it’s ‘showtime’

It’s safe to say that Kylie had her fans’ jaws dropping with her Schiaparelli gown.

Showing off her look in multiple social media posts, Kylie really gave the dress its moment while at Paris Fashion Week.

In one of her posts, the Hulu star mimes over the top of her own sound saying: “Let’s go family, it’s showtime, it’s f****ng showtime.”

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kardashians star leaves fans ‘speechless’

While many of Kylie’s fans are in agreement that the 26-year-old looks jaw-droppingly stunning, others have said that they were simply “speechless” upon seeing her look.

Others said that she’s oozing “old Hollywood,” and more people commented that she looks “ethereal,” and like a “princess.”

Scott Disick took to his keyboard to write that Kylie looked like a “real-life princess.”

The mom-of-two is apparently in her “era” according to her followers. One said: “She know she’s in her era.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW