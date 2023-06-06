Pumpkin and Josh Efird face split rumors after she posted a cryptic video with the words, “Ugly ex.” Fans now ask if Lauryn Shannon and Josh are still together in 2023 after the TikTok post, despite the two living in a house together.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June Shannon‘s daughter, shared a random video to TikTok on June 3. The video begins with the sentence, “She’s probably the ugly ex,” before videoing her face looking at the camera.

This left her followers concerned over whether Pumpkin and Josh Efird are still together in 2023. Reality Titbit looked into the split rumors to see if there is any truth to the speculation and took a peek at their real house.

Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Pumpkin and Josh face split rumors

Pumpkin and Josh Efird are facing split rumors after she posted a worrying video on TikTok. However, there has been no confirmation from either of them regarding a breakup, and she has since posted an upload about her husband.

Although they have faced some issues in their relationship, as seen in Mama June: Road to Redemption, they are still together. In Josh’s Instagram bio, he proudly states that he is married to Pumpkin.

After the June 5 video, Pumpkin joked about her husband: “Does anyone else have this problem? Lol, it’s all for jokes. I do this to @officialJoshEfird every time I have to take the trash out which is hardly ever.”

Fans react to cryptic ‘ex’ video

When Pumpkin shared an unusual video with the words, “She’s probably the ugly ex,” without any context, the couple began to face split rumors. One fan simply asked on TikTok: “Are she and Josh still together?”

Another penned in the comments: “Does this mean you’re single?”

“Wait her and Josh broke up 😳,” assumed a fellow Lauryn follower.

Neither Pumpkin nor Josh has responded to rumors about their split in the comments, but she shut them down by uploading a video on June 5. Many also defended the couple, stating they are still together.

Inside the couple’s real house

Lauryn and Josh have lived in their home for four years now, with their four children. When Pumpkin shared a video of the front of their house, it didn’t look the same as the home on the Mama June: Family Crisis show.

Fans have been feeling confused as a result, but it’s because they film in a different house in the series. That’s why there has been a rise in demands from viewers wanting to see their real home.

The couple and their family live in a $71,000 home in Georgia, and are the custodians of Lauryn’s younger sister, Alana Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. The Sun reports that Pumpkin and Josh were evicted from their last rental house in 2019.

They moved to the new one that has a modest family space, including carpet and tile flooring, central heating, and air conditioning. Two white pillars frame their doorway, while Lauryn has a Halloween-style area filled with pumpkins!

Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

