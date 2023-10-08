As Hulu’s The Kardashians season 4 episode 2 drops in 2023, Khloé Kardashian showcases her latest looks from her Fabletics collaboration including a wet-look onesie. Mom of two Khloé is heavily featured in the latest episode of her family’s show as her relationship with Tristan Thompson is explored.

The Kardashians season 4 kicked off on September 28 and features Kar-Jenner family members including Khloé Kardashian, and her sisters, their mom, Kris Jenner. Episode 2 not only takes a look at Khloé’s family life but it also shines a spotlight on her as a businesswoman and her company, Good American.

Photo by: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian showcases onesie

Speaking on The Kardashians, Khloé explains that work is “typically her release,” despite there being stresses in her business life.

Episode 2 sees the 39-year-old chatting with Good American co-founder Emma Grede about the company’s store openings.

As well as running Good American, the reality TV star collaborated with Fabletics on a range of gym wear which she shows off on Instagram this October.

Fabletics outfit ‘does it all’

As Khloé shares snaps of herself wearing different garments from her range, she adds some information in the caption relating to each one.

Taking to the ‘gram about her latest look, the Hulu star writes: “And then there was one. The onesie that does it all.”

Khloé adds in another post for the ‘Shine Jumpsuit’ onesie: “The one piece designed for simplicity.”

Khloé is ‘beautiful inside and out’

After sharing her latest Fabletics looks online, Khloé’s comments section is filling with compliments.

Many people wrote that the Kardashians star was “looking gorgeous” and more commented on how beautiful she looks.

Another wrote: “Beautiful in and out” and more said: “Get it mama.”

Some took to the comments section to leave remarks about Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, and father of her children, Tristan Thompson, following his appearance in episode 2.

The Kardashians episode saw Khloé explain her home life situation to the world which involves living with Tristan while his house is renovated.

