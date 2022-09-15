Queer Eye's Antoni and Jonathan announce 'Yummers' as they partner up in business











Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are officially business partners as they announce the launch of their brand, Yummers.

Jonathan, AKA JVN, and Antoni have been besties for years and often make jokes that they’re a fully-fledged couple on social media.

On Queer Eye, Jonathan is all things hair, self-care and beauty, while Antoni shows us how it’s done in the kitchen.

Combining their skills, and their love of animals, of course, they’re now venturing into the pet food world…

Antoni and JVN love animals

For any of Antoni and JVN’s fans, it’s no secret that the two of them absolutely adore animals and have their own pets.

Via Instagram, Jonathan often can be seen feeding his cats as he makes morning coffee. And, Antoni’s rescue pup, Neon, even has her own IG page with almost 100K followers.

Now, it looks like the duo are making life a little sweeter for our four-legged friends with their new business venture.

Jonathan and Antoni tricked fans with social media post

On September 14th, 2022, Antoni and Jonathan took to social media to share that they are now “finally together”.

Many fans of the Queer Eye stars took to Twitter to share their excitement over JVN and Antoni being in a relationship.

However, it’s been confirmed that they’re not in a romantic relationship but a work one, instead. Antoni is currently in a relationship with Kevin Harrington.

What is Yummers?

Per Antoni’s Twitter post, the two aren’t making an announcement in September 2022 that they’re life partners, but they’re now business partners.

Antoni wrote: “Introducing our new company Yummers…”.

The brand offers “meal mix-ins for pets” and the Queer Eye star writes that adding a “little into your pet’s bowl each meal will add extra flavour, variety & nutrition into their diet”.

Judging by Antoni’s Instagram post, his dog Neon looks extremely interested in the pet food.

The two have said they’ve “let the cat out of the bag” on the official Yummers Instagram page, see here at @yummerspets.

