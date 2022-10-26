









On October 25, rapper Stormzy appeared on Louis Theroux Interviews… on BBC Two, and viewers of the episode were given a glimpse into the life of the London-born rapper. Stormzy is the recipient of BBC Music Awards, BET Awards, Brit Awards, GQ Men of the Year Awards, and many more.

His long list of awards is matched by a similarly extensive list of hit songs including Vossi Bop, Own It, One Second, I’m Back, Shut Up, Crown, and more. During his interview with Louis Theroux, Stormzy touched on his relationships, dating, family life, and his career. His appearance on the BBC show prompted viewers to want to know more about his sister, Rachael Anson.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Louis Theroux Interviews… Stormzy

Stormzy was born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr on July 26, 1993.

Following his success as a UK rapper, Stormzy made it into the lineup of people being interviewed by Louis Theroux in 2022. Louis asked questions Stormzy fans want answering and viewers of the BBC episode were given an insight into his life.

When it comes to dating, Stormzy told Louis that “he doesn’t really do it”. He added that he wouldn’t “do Tinder or Raya, either”. Stormzy expanded on the difficulty in maintaining privacy when he dates.

Stormzy’s mum appears in the documentary

Stormzy is 29 years old and was born to Abigail Owuo.

He’s one of five children and grew up in Croydon.

Appearing on the Louis Theroux episode, Stormzy’s mum said that he was “a miracle” as she got pregnant with him while she “was on the pill”.

Louis and Stormzy said that the news was a “world exclusive” as Stormzy hadn’t heard this from his mother before.

Who is Rachael Anson?

Racheal Anson is the older sister of Stormzy.

She appeared on the 90s Baby podcast in 2018 and was asked about what it’s like to be the sister of such a big star.

Racheal said that her older brother lives in Ghana and that she and Stormzy grew up together in London.

When asked how much she helped in terms of Stormzy’s career growth, she said that she was his “first biggest fan”.

She added that she’s “four or five years” older than Stormzy. However, per her interview on the 90s Baby Podcast, Rachael said that she and her brother are “really close” but she has a whole life and career of her own outside of being the sister of a world-renowned rapper.

Per an Instagram post from October 2022, Rachael said that she wanted to be a footballer. However, nowadays, she’s a DJ, event host, and CEO.

Follow her on Instagram at @rachaelanson where she has 13.4K followers.

