









If you’re an avid fan of Alaskan Bush People you’re most likely a fan of Rain Brown, the youngest daughter of Ami and Billy Brown – and Rain has managed to rack up an impressive net worth thanks to the show.

The 19-year-old reality star is a big part of the show with fans loving it every time we get to see an update on her life.

Rain Brown’s net worth

Wealthy Persons estimates Rain has a net worth of $200,000, a hefty fortune for a 19-year-old if you’re asking us.

Her earnings are said to be between $8k and $15k per episode and, with the star having no plans to leave the show, that figure is surely set to increase.

Rain has been on the show since it first aired in 2014. It became a hit, with an average of 2.3 million people watching each episode.

Who is Rain Brown?

Rain Brown was born on November 23, 2022, in Hoonah, Alaska. Her full name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop “Rain” Brown and she is the youngest daughter of Ami and Billy Brown.

Rain was raised in Hoonah alongside six older siblings – Matthew, Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel, Noah and Amora. Her father, Billy, is an author as well as a reality TV star. He has published two books, Teacher Of The Old Code and One Wave At A Time.

Reading her father’s book, we find out growing up was hard for Rain as her family moved from shelter to shelter while trying to find a permanent home in the wilderness.

Rain loves her dogs

Rain is currently single, she is committed to God and her two dogs. Her Instagram bio reads: “Mother to Jakson and Harley. Child of God.”

When we say Rain loves her dogs, she REALLY loves her dogs. The reality TV star shares pictures of her pups with her 364K followers – and they all seem to love the fur babies just as much as she does.

As well as black Pomeranian Jakson, Rain has adorable border collie Harley. Rain has said on the show her dogs are her best friends – and we can see that through her posts. If she’s not out on walks with her boys, she’s cosying up at home with them.

Who needs a man in your life when you’ve got dogs?

