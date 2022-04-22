











Ralph Kiser is best known for starring on Survivor: Redemption Island at the age of 44, a dream he aimed to achieve and reached. He recently died following a heart attack aged 56, on April 20th 2022.

The reality TV personality’s claim to fame was being debt-free in his forties, while owning two homes on a farm. Although he didn’t go on to win the gruelling competition, Ralph left a memorable mark on many fans’ hearts.

With no vehicle or mortgage payments to his name, Ralph had wanted to be a show contestant for years and just knew he would get his chance one day. That he did, and now he lives on in history for being the oldest player to win a duel.

LOOK: Where is CBS show Survivor 41 filmed? Location explored

Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Who was Ralph Kiser?

Ralph was best known for being a contestant on Survivor: Redemption Island at the age of 46. He was also the owner of Clinch Mountain Small Animal Auction and owned two homes on the same farm, with no mortgage payments.

The farmer and resident of Lebanon, Virginia, was a father and became part of the Zapatera tribe on the CBS competition. It had always been his dream to take part and he finally lived his Survivor wishes on-screen!

In his CBS bio, Ralph described himself as “determined, strong-willed and stubborn,” and said he felt “inspired” by his farm. The hunter, hiker and traveller’s biggest passion was his own farm. His bio reads:

I’m inspired by my farm; I’ve been at it all my life. I’m always amazed at my animals – how they grow and survive. Being able to watch the circle of life go round and be part of it is a very satisfying adventure that I never get tired of.

While this is usually an account to wish Happy birthday to #Survivor contestants, I wanted to give my deepest sympathies to Ralph Kiser's family and friends on his passing. Ralph was a fun and entertaining castaway on Survivor Redemption Island and he will be missed! RIP Ralph ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D5nbyqLgRb — Survivor Birthdays (@Survivor_bdays) April 20, 2022

Ralph’s cause of death

Ralph died aged 56 following a heart attack on the morning of Wednesday April 20th. His sudden death took place almost ten years after he lost his daughter, 21, in a tragic accident.

His obituary details how he was proceeded in death by his father, brother, and daughter, Sarah. Her obituary read that she passed away from fatal injuries from the car accident that took place nearly ten years ago in Virginia.

She had been married for five years and left behind her husband and her two children. Ralph, however, leaves behind two surviving daughters, ex-wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, and two brothers.

The Survivor family extends our deepest condolences to the family of Ralph Kiser. His huge smile, his positive attitude and of course his infectious rooster crow made him one of the most likable to ever play Survivor. We are all so sorry for your loss. -Jeff Probst pic.twitter.com/H75zk4ZPtd — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 21, 2022

WOAH: Mama June Shannon’s net worth explored

His Redemption Island journey

Ralph quickly became a fan favorite on the CBS competition. One key moment was when he stumbled upon the Hidden Immunity Idol before veteran player Russell Hantz could find it.

This played a key part in the Zapatera Six’s plan to get rid of Russell, resulting in his elimination for the first time in his three seasons. After reaching the merge, Ralph was eventually voted out as part of the Pagonging of his alliance.

He was eliminated in eighth place after losing the penultimate Redemption Island duel, but made history as the oldest player to win a duel previously. Ralph was known for his constant misspelling of contestants’ names at Tribal Council.

Photo by Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK