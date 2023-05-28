Raquel Leviss has been the talk of the reality TV world since news broke and everyone knew about her affair with Tom Sandoval, and in a now resurfaced picture, it seems like she’s been around the TV world from the early days as she posed for a pic with Kylie Jenner as she bumped into her shopping in 2013.

The Kardashians have been on our screens since 2007, while the Pump Rules cast came to Bravo six years later in 2013.

We take a look at the throwback picture of Raquel Leviss and Kylie Jenner that has been recirculating the internet a decade after the encounter.

Raquel Leviss posted with Kylie Jenner

After all the media attention Raquel and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast are getting at the moment, of course, fans have taken to Instagram to stalk them, and they went all the way back.

Fans found a post of Raquel from 2013, where she’s posing with no other than Kylie Jenner, as the photo is now circulating around TikTok.

In the caption, she wrote: “Shopping at the Oaks with @kyliejenner #nbd,” which stands for no big deal.

It seems like Raquel just bumped into Kylie while out and about in California, but of course, she had to take to the ‘gram to post it.

In December 2013, Raquel would have been 19 years old, whereas Kylie would have been 16.

Jenner was, of course, starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the time, although Raquel didn’t join Vanderpump Rules until 2016.

Fans take to the comments 10 years later

Since the picture resurfaced on TikTok, many fans have left comments in 2023, as one fan wrote: “Everyone in these comments literally in 2023, I’m sent.”

Another said: “You weren’t shopping with her Roachelle, you bumped into her. Not the same thing.”

“Crossover of the decade,” commented another.

“Ariana what are you doing here?” one fan joked.

Another simply wrote: “Wait this photo is actually amazing.”

“Wow @kyliejenner looks like a totally different person here,” said one.

One laughed: “Literally looks like she is taking a picture with you hahaha.”

Raquel set to take the stage at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Bravo fans have already been graced with part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, and there’s still plenty more drama to come as part 2 airs on Wednesday (May 31).

Fans didn’t hear from Raquel in part one as her restraining order from Scheana Shay meant they couldn’t be in the same room.

However, Raquel is set to join the stage in the next part as Tom told her: “Ariana is going to unleash on you.”