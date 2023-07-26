Rauw Alejandro’s Kylie Jenner tweet has resurfaced from 2017. It comes after he split from Rosalia amid cheating rumors, and now heads are turning to that time he wrote a tweet about The Kardashians star. Puerto Rican singer Rauw and Rosalia have called off their engagement after three years together.

Kylie Jenner literally just chills and somehow gets brought up in drama she isn’t even involved in. A tweet that Rauw wrote about the reality TV star from three years ago has been dug up by fans. So, what did Rauw say about Kylie?

Rauw Alejandro shared Kylie Jenner tweet

Rauw Alejandro first shared a tweet about Kylie in Spanish with a photo of her in 2017, which was loosely translated to: “What am I going to do with you, Kylie Jenner?” When a fan said there was no chance, he joked, “Never say never.”

Fans are now blocking Kylie as a result of the singer’s breakup. One Twitter user wrote, “Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia broke up so I blocked kylie jenner.” They are also discussing how Rosalia is believed to be a friend of Kylie’s.

The stars became Hollywood’s “it” friendship back in 2019 and were first spotted hanging out sipping mimosas in coordinated outfits. Their friendship got so strong that they declared themselves as “wifeys”!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro split

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have split after three years together. The singers were first linked in August 2021, and it was revealed in March that Alejandro had popped the question, but have now gone their separate ways.

In March 2022, the Spanish singer revealed she’d gotten “RR” tattooed on her foot, telling Teen Vogue that she’d given Alejandro the heads up that she’d be inking the initials that they both shared (Alejandro’s given last name is Ruiz).

Alejandro later revealed that he had “Rosalía” inked above his navel in a handwritten font. In March, the couple revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song Beso, which featured on their joint EP RR.

Singer faces cheating allegations

Following the reports about the couple’s split, several cheating rumors against Rauw surfaced. TikTok and Twitter are flooding with fans’ claims that Rauw cheated on Rosalia which caused their split.

Rauw’s cheating rumors began after famous paparazzi Jordi Martin’s Instagram story. In his story, the pap posted a picture of a stunning girl and the text read (loosely translated from Spanish, “the girl with whom he cheated on Rosalia.

In the post, he tagged Rauw and Rosalia. The woman featured in the post is Instagram model Valeria Duque. Since then, several TikToks claiming the same have surfaced online, but sources told People they love and respect each other.

GRV Media has reached out to Rauw, Rosalia, and Valeria for comment on the rumors. However, we did not receive an immediate response.

