Ray J's iconic dating history from Lil Kim, Kim K and Whitney Houston













Ray J is most known for being a musician and for being “that” ex of Kim Kardashian. Despite being married now, Ray J has had his fair share of relationships with some pretty famous people.

The rapper has dated models, singers, TV personalities and more and now fans want to know who the infamous artist has dated, from the likes of Princess Love to Whitney Houston. Check it out.

Aside from Kim K, probably the most infamous person Ray J has dated is Whitney Houston. The pair were seeing each other in 2012 during the lead up to her passing.

During a 2017 episode of Celebrity Big Brother, he opened up about the immense guilt he had felt over the singer’s death. He also mentioned how he had been offered thousands of dollars to do an interview about the singer, he explained:

I had so many people calling me offering millions of dollars to have an interview; I was like I don’t need the money, it’s not good money. That’s just not right. My karma would be bad.

Ray J ended up marrying Princess Love

Out of all of the women, Ray J has dated, Princess Love was the one who got him to settle down. The two met whilst filming the reality show, Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

They ended up getting married in Los Angeles in 2016 and they ended up having a baby girl together called Melody Norwood who was born in 2018.

Ray J’s long list of exes

Some of the other well-known people Ray J has dated include the likes of 65-year-old Sister, Sister star Jackee Harry. The pair reportedly had a fling in 2012.

The star also had a fling with British model Sophie Monk in 2012, during the same year Ray J dated Mia Milano. There were rumours that the musician and model were engaged as she was spotted sporting a huge engagement ring, however, TMZ confirmed it was not an engagement ring as Ray J was still too hurt by Whitney’s death to consider marriage.

Back in 2011, Ray Jay was also rumoured to have had a fling with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub. A photographer spotted the couple kissing at Lemon BAsket in LA. Danielle is 18 years older than Ray J but it’s no secret that Ray J likes the older ladies.

The list of his exes could go on forever, but here is a quick summary of his other ex-girlfriends:

Mia Milano(2012)

Olivia Alvarez (2011 – 2012)

Brittany Pena(2010 – 2011)

Connie Deveaux (2009 – 2010)

Joanna Hernandez (2008 – 2009)

Moniece Slaughter (2007 – 2008)

Whitney Houston (2007 – 2012)

Teairra Mari (2006 – 2014)

Keyshia Cole (2006 – 2007)

Tila Tequila (2006 – 2007)

Kim Kardashian West (2003 – 2006)

Arica Kane (2002 – 2003)

Lil’ Kim (2001 – 2002)

Karrine Steffans (2000 – 2007) Orish Grinstead (1996 – 2000)

