In 2022, fans have tragically had to say their farewells to beloved reality TV stars who died. Reality Titbit pays tribute and remembers those we lost in 2022, as we take a look back over the past 12 months.

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to remember the reality TV stars that fans have said goodbye to over the past 12 months after they died.

Here’s a look back at their careers, legacies, and most remarkable moments on television, as we honor them.

Reality TV stars who sadly died in 2022

Clint Arlis from The Bachelorette

Screenshot from Lady Eve & Guy Boiman TM’s YouTube Channel: JJ Lane & Clint Arlis | ABC The Bachelor Nation

Clint appeared as a contestant fighting to win the love of Kaitlyn Bristowe during the 11th season, which aired in 2015. He then confessed his interest in his fellow contestant, JJ Lane, but the two remained good friends.

His time at the competition didn’t last long, and Clint was eliminated from the show during his third week. Despite his short journey, he rose to fame as viewers enjoyed his personality.

His death was sadly announced by his young sister on Facebook on January 11, 2022, who was devastated by the loss of her “best friend”. According to Daily Mail, his cause of death was stated as suicide. He was only 34.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, his co-star, penned a tribute on social media at the time.

She said: “Alright this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of the Bachelorette, I’m going to say tragically, he’s tragically passed [at the age of] 34 years old.”

“All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today I’ve heard nothing but incredible things about [Clint],” she added.

“From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends to his family, Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.”

Sean Rice from Dancing on Ice

Earlier this year, a new season of Dancing on Ice premiered. Sadly, the series had to mourn the loss of one of its professional skaters, Sean Rice, who passed away at the age of 49 on January 14, 2022.

Sean appeared on ITV’s Dancing on Ice back in 2011 and 2012, and partnered with Angela Rippon and Chemmy Alcott, respectively.

The cause of his death has still yet not been shared with the public. A GoFundMe page was set up for his wife and daughter, describing him as a “great man”. Donations flooded in, and more than $26,000 was raised.

The message read: “The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband, and poppa bear.

“It’s with immense sadness to say that Sean Rice has passed away. Sean was a passionate, larger-than-life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him.”

“It’s with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.“

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars pay tribute to Sean Rice following news of his death

Destinee Lashaee from My 600-lb Life

Destinee Lashaee was the first transgender cast member of the TLC reality hit series, My 600-lb Life. Her death was announced via a Facebook post, written by a family member, on February 9, 2022.

The reality star began the show weighing 699 pounds but made serious progress within a year. She lost hundreds of pounds, and after being qualified for skin-removal surgery, Destinee was no longer shy to show her body to the world.

Unfortunately, earlier this year, Destinee passed away at the young age of 30. The cause of her death was not shared and is still unknown until this day.

As reported by Deadline, Destine was the second sibling of the family who had died months only months after each other.

Hilary Devey from Dragons’ Den

Screenshot from Loose Women’s YouTube Channel: Hilary Devey’s Surprise Child | Loose Women

Longtime Dragons’ Den and entrepreneur Hilary Devey’s death shocked many when it came out on June 11, 2022. At the age of 65, Hilary passed away after fighting a long illness. It was just three months after celebrating her birthday.

Though the exact cause of her death is still unknown until this day, in 2014, the star revealed she had suffered a stroke that left her in ICU back in 2009.

Throughout the years, Hilary has had big scares which have caused her son Mevlit to call 999. However, she said to have been “very grateful” to those incidents not having affected her professional career.

Before her death, the legendary personality had a net worth of approximately $80 million.

Jasmine Burkitt from Small Teen, Bigger World

Jasmine Burkitt on BBC Three’s ‘Small Teen Bigger World’ credit: BBC

Former Small Teen Bigger World alum Jasmine Burkitt shocked viewers after the news of her death at the young age of 28. The young age of Jasmine made her death even more tragic on the list of reality stars who died in 2022. Her passing was announced by her fiancé Lewis on July 28, 2022.

The couple was meant to tie the knot in the upcoming months before her tragic death. The cause of her death was not shared, but Lewis said he was left “devastated”.

The reality star met her partner shortly after she resumed filming from the BBC four-part documentary series Small Teen, Bigger World in 2011. Showing her life as a teenager suffering from dwarfism, she wanted to demonstrate how normal she was to those around the same age as her.

Matt Roloff’s father Ronald from Little People, Big World

Earlier this year, Matt Roloff said goodbye to his father, who passed away from chronic lymphocytic leukemia at the age of 84. Referred to as ‘papa’, the patriarch left behind his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The tragic news came on July 31, 2022.

“He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours,” he captioned.

However, Ronald is not the only close family member that Matt has had to say goodbye to.

In 1999, his brother Josh died at the age of 34. When he was a child, Josh was diagnosed with severe heart and respiratory problems.

Darius Campbell Danesh from Popstars

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Superstar Darius is sadly on the list of reality stars who died in 2022.

Two decades ago, Darius Campbell shot to fame after appearing on Popstars opposite Liberty X and Hear’Say. The following year, he went on to appear on the first season of Pop Idol.

After years of success, at the age of 41, Darius was sadly found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11. His cause of death was not revealed, though local medical examiners reported “there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.

The star battled serious illnesses in the past. In 2010, the singer was involved in a car crash in Spain and broke his neck in the horror crash. Darius was the passenger, and the impact caused him to crack his vertebrae.

Seven years later, Darius fell into a coma after contracting meningitis and suffering swelling in his brain. This was caused after he accidentally drank dirty water from the River Thames.

Margaret Josephs’s ex-husband Jan from RHONJ

Days before celebrating what would’ve been his 75th birthday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret shared the sad news that her former partner had passed away unexpectedly. She updated fans with the tragic news on August 26, 2022.

Margaret described him as an “amazing” father to their children.

The star said to have been left “heartbroken”, and even revealed to her followers the two had a conversation the night before about how happy they were seeing their children being “successful and happy”.

Margaret and Jan married in 1994 and divorced in 2013.

Cherry Valentine from RuPaul’s Drag Race

A heartbreaking addition to the list of reality stars who died in 2022. Cherry Valentine, who starred in season two of the popular competition, UK’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, passed away at the age of 28.

The UK contestant rose to fame in 2021, making history as the second queen of Romani descent to appear in any of the series at the Drag Race franchise.

Cherry finished the competition in 12th place, but their journey in the series left a good mark of remembrance amongst the viewers who continued to follow them outside of the show.

Cherry’s sudden death, on September 18, 2022, was a shocker, as their career had only begun to take off.

Now viewers will remember them for their iconic entrance quote: “Roses are red and violets are blue. Here’s your winner of season two.”

Jamie Lopez from Babydoll Beauty Couture

Jamie Lopez’s sad passing broke the hearts of many fans, who knew her for her motto of wanting to help women feel confident.

She rose to fame appearing on the WE TV reality series Super Sized Salon and also ran a successful YouTube channel. Jamie launched her salon, Babydoll Beauty Couture with a mission of making women of all sizes feel confident and beautiful.

Sadly, The Babydoll Beauty Couture salon was the first to share the news of her death. She was only 37 years old and the core of the laughter and empowerment.

The cause of her death has been reported by TMZ as heart complications.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know