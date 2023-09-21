As America’s Got Talent’s Qualifiers rounds come to a close, a special duet blew the judges and audience away on Wednesday, September 20. A country legend and a superstar contortionist came together for a show-stopping performance. Now, fans are curious to know more about Reba McEntire’s net worth.

The AGT 2023 finale is fast approaching and there can only be one season 18 winner. Before America’s Got Talent came to an end, Reba got to return to the show alongside Sofie Dossi. Speaking to Terry Crews, Reba explained that she and Sofie “got to be back together again after seven years.”

Reba McEntire’s net worth

As country legend Reba performed on the AGT stage in 2023, viewers were curious to know more about the star’s net worth.

Her music career kicked off in 1976 and she’s now hailed as the ‘Queen of Country’.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Reba’s net worth sits at $95 million.

The website also lists more occupations for the singer including “…record producer, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, voice actor, musician, and film producer.”

How much does she make per concert?

Following Reba and Sofie’s “amazing” performance on America’s Got Talent, many fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One tweeted: “…She looks and sounds fantastic!”

The star’s AGT performance had some asking what the star earns per concert. As well as making money from music streams and merchandise sales, Reba earns a living from touring. Her concerts usually earn her around $300,000, writes Music Industry How To.

How old is Reba McEntire?

Not only did Country star Reba have fans asking about her earnings, but many were blown away by how great she looks in 2023.

The singer-songwriter is 68 years old and was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, on March 28, 1955.

Reba has been married to her husband, Rex Linn, since 2020. She has one son, Shelby Blackstock, from her previous marriage to producer and talent manager Narvel Blackstock.

