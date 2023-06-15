Rebel Wilson rocketed to international fame playing “Fat Amy” in the Pitch Perfect series. But for any fan of the musical franchise, recent claims from Rebel that she was not allowed to kick off her weight loss journey while filming might leave a sour taste.

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, 43, landed on Hollywood’s radar after starring in Bridesmaids (2011). The classic comedy, starring Saturday Night Live icons Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, saw Rebel cast as annoying roommate Brynn, who steals Annie’s (Wiig) diary and flaunts her infected tattoo. It’s an image few of us viewers can forget.

But it was Rebel’s performance as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect that really cemented her as a new celebrity star on the comedy scene. Yet while this role was doing wonders for Rebel’s career, it was preventing her from commencing a personal journey.

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Rebel Wilson ‘couldn’t lose weight’ while playing ‘Fat Amy’

In February this year, Rebel Wilson appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shed some light on her feelings about her role in Pitch Perfect.

While Rebel had no qualms being “stereotyped” when playing Fat Amy – in fact, she calls her “the best character in the whole movie” – she explained that she “couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight” due to the contract.

“You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds,” Rebel explained on the podcast. “You have to kind of stay at the weight, it’s in your contract. But I had been thinking for a while like, I wanted to get healthier and I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend.”

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey coincided with her wish to start a family

Pitch Perfect rounded off as a trilogy, although rumors still float around that a fourth movie could be released.

In the years since Rebel hung up the role, she has undergone a weight loss journey which saw the comedian lose almost 80 lbs.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Rebel further explained that she was hoping to start a family as she neared 40 years old. “I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘Well you know you’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier’,” the Senior Year star revealed.

“I didn’t have a great love life so I was normally at home at night eating ice cream, eating chocolate or whatever, which was comforting at the time but it wasn’t like a great move overall,” she explained. “So slowly as I was turning 40, then became healthier.”

Since commencing her weight loss journey, Rebel has welcomed her first child. Royce Lillian was born via surrogate in November 2022. Rebel shares Royce with her bride-to-be, Ramona Agruma.

Rebel’s ‘Year of Health’ revolved around two common foods

Although Hollywood is known for conjuring up extreme diets and intensive exercise routines, Rebel will opted for “overall healthy balance” as a means to lose weight, she explained to PEOPLE in 2020.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Rebel told the publication. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat,” she adds. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Taking time to destress away from work allowed Rebel to explore her bad eating habits and tackle them. Aiming for an “overall healthy balance” also means allowing cheat days and not beating yourself up about food. Sounds to us that chicken, fish, and relaxation could just start a wellness revolution.