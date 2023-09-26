Taylor Swift’s rumored new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce is the talk of the town, but not everyone is on board. The athlete’s ex, Maya Benberry, has warned the singer to stay vigilant amid their budding relationship. It comes years after the social media star vied for his heart on Catching Kelce.

Taylor Swift‘s sold-out Eras Tour has been the focus of 2023 – until now. Her dating life has returned to the headlines.

The pop singer has dated actors and singers but this is the first time she’s been linked to an athlete. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is Taylor’s latest rumored beau and the hitmaker was even photographed with the athlete after his game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Taylor-Travis love story has divided the internet and Kelce’s ex-girlfriend is warning the singer to “be smart”.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Who is Maya Benberry? Inside her journey to Catching Kelce

Maya Benberry is a marketing expert and life coach from Kentucky, but she is best known as one of the stars of E! Entertainment‘s Catching Kelce. The 31-year-old competed against 49 other women on The Bachelor-esque reality series for Travis’ affection.

Maya caught Travis’ eye with her confidence, but it almost jeopardized her chances. In the final, Kelce admitted that her overconfidence came across as “arrogant” at times.

“I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn’t work because of that. I don’t want that anymore,” he said. “I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica [Harwood] is that change.”

But Travis eventually chose “to go with my heart” and selected Maya as the winner.

The couple dated for several months before he moved on with social media influencer Kayla Nicole.

Travis Kelce’s ex warns Taylor Swift of his ‘cheating’

Since winning Catching Kelce, Maya has gone on to become a social media personality alongside her marketing and life coaching career. She boasts nearly 150K Instagram followers and heads her own company called MXM Marketing Agency.

After their split, Benberry accused him of infidelity, alleging that the athlete began dating Kayla Nicole before their split.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Five years later, Maya is advising Taylor to stay cautious given her personal experience.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart,” she told Daily Mail.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Maya continued: “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her. Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater.'”

Benberry clarified her statements based on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated”.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Travis Kelce’s representatives for comment.