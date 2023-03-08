Reign Disick debuts blond hair in 2023 following in the footsteps of his A-Lister parents.

The youngest child of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a fresh new look in March. His father, Scott, posted photos of his son with bleach-blonde hair on his Instagram Story.

As Reign shows off his new hairstyle, his mom, Kourtney, must’ve also fancied a peroxide blond moment, too, as she dons a brand new hair do.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Reign Disick showcases blond hair

Via his father’s Instagram page, Reign Disick debuted his brand new bleach-blonde look in March 2023.

The eight-year-old is naturally a brunette, as are his parents Scott and Kourtney.

Reign Aston is the youngest child of the Kardashian-Disick kids, with Mason and Penelope being his older siblings.

Mason Dash Disick is 13 years old and Penelope Scotland Disick is 10.

Reign and Kourtney both go blond

Not only is eight-year-old Reign switching up his hairstyle in 2023, his mom is sporting a new blond bob.

Kardashians star Kourtney took to Instagram on March 5 to share her new look via Instagram.

Taking a snap tagged in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kourtney paired her new blond bob with a black leather-look corset top and coat.

Both Kourtney and Reign’s new hair colors are pretty drastic as they had dark brown hair before.

The mom-of-three regularly posts to the ‘gram, usually with her husband, Travis Barker, in 2023.

Scott Disick also had blond hair

While Kourtney and Reign’s blond hairstyles are new in March 2023, Scott also jumped on the same trend a couple of years back.

The Talentless founder was spotted sunbathing with his ex-girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, in 2021, donning peroxide blonde short hair.

Scott has had many girlfriends since splitting from Kourtney.

The Kardashians star was rumored to be dating Kimberly Stewart at one time.

Despite no longer being in a relationship with Kourtney, Scott always remained close to the Kardashian family. He tragically lost both of his parents within three months of one another in 2013 and 2014.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images