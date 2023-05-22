Scott Disick has headed off to Miami to launch his new champagne company Leo de Verzay, and from his stories, he’s brought his kids Reign and Penelope along for the ride, and it looks like all eyes are on Reign’s outfit.

Just days before The Kardashians season 3 premiere, Scott has a launch of his own, as well as gearing up for his 40th birthday at the end of the week. A busy week for the Lord!

We take a look at Scott Disick‘s Miami trip, and Reign’s designer outfit.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Scott Disick heads to Miami with Reign and P

Taking to his Instagram story, Scott posted a range of pics of his trip to Miami to promote his champagne, many of these included his youngest son Reign Disick who is still rocking the blonde hair.

Reign went blonde around the same time as his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, however, it looks like the 8-year-old is sticking with the lighter color as his mom goes back to black.

On his dad’s Instagram story, Reign can be seen having fun on a boat with his dad, showing off his Dolce & Gabanna Kids blue co-ord, which comes to around $885.

He paired the look with a pair of his ex-uncle, Kanye West‘s Yeezy Adidas slides. In the caption, Scott wrote: “We call this look Blue Steel.”

Penelope can also be seen enjoying herself on the boat, as her dad posted a picture of half her face along with the simple caption: “P”.

However, eldest child Mason Disick has not been seen on social media so it is unclear whether he’s in Miami or not.

Scott has shown he’s definitely not Talentless

The Lord has shown he’s certainly not talentless as well as his new champagne line, he also runs his clothing company, Talentless.

Earlier this year, Talentless celebrated its fourth anniversary, and it seems like The Lord will have many more milestones to celebrate as his new brand gains exposure.

Before heading over to Miami to launch his new company, Scott took to Instagram to write: “Start your engines and get ready, Florida! My Champagne Leo De Verzay is finally here, just in time to celebrate F1 season!”

The Lord is set to celebrate his 40th Birthday

Another milestone for Scott this week is his big 4-0 which is coming up this Friday (May 26) just a day before The Kardashians season 3 premiere.

The dad of three will be back this season, after taking a hiatus, which fans were over the moon about.

Back in 2013, Disick celebrated his big 30th in a Las Vegas club, when he was a father of two, as Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant with youngest Reign.

In recent weeks, the 39-year-old returned to Instagram with a ‘clean living’ post so this year, the celebrations may look a little different.