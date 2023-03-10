Reign Disick is looking like a young Tom Brady according to his father Scott Disick as a recent Instagram shows him putting his football skills to practice in the backyard.

Reign Aston Disick is the youngest child of the Kardashian-Disick bunch. Scott and Kourtney Kardashian also share Penelope and Mason.

As we know, Reign loves breaking the rules, and who said you can’t dye your hair and be a mini Tom Brady at 8 years old?

Let’s take a look at what Scott Disick shared about his son on Instagram…

Reign Disick is a young Tom Brady’s twin

Scott recently posted photos of Reign debuting his bleach-blonde hair and playing with a football on his Instagram Story. He wrote in bold letters across the snap: “Laces out.”

Scott later shared the same image to his Instagram feed in a post where Disick compared Reign to Tom Brady. Brady is a seven-time Superbowl Champion Quarterback famed for helping bring the New England Patriots to many victories. In fact, Brady is largely responsible for forging the team’s 2001 to 2019 dynasty.

Tom Brady officially retired from the game for the first time on February 1, 2022. However, he announced his retirement “for good” on February 1, 2023.

Last year, Reign Disick rocked a blond wig whilst mocking his aunty Khloe Kardashian. So, in retrospect, we should’ve seen the hair dye job coming.

However, many fans don’t agree with Scott Disick’s claim that he is like a young Tom Brady. Instead, fans think: “He looks just like Justin.” That’s right, fans think Reign looks like a baby Bieber as one user penned: “I literally thought this was a baby pic of Justin Bieber. Wow.” Another wrote: “Tiny Justin Bieber.”

Scott Disick really thinks Reign looks like a young Tom Brady

Hilariously, this isn’t the first time that Scott has bragged that his son looks like the popular football star. In May 2022, Scott shared a sweet snap of Reign standing by the water whilst on a family trip to Chicago.

The Talentless founder captioned the photo: “Lookin’ like a young Tom Brady.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Reign switch up their look

Reign has recently decided to change up his look alongside his mom Kourtney as they both opted to dye their hair bleach blonde.

Kourt and her son’s new hair make for pretty big changes as they each had dark brown hair before. Both Scott and Kourt posted photos of their eight-year-old son on their Instagram account since the successful dye job.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala platinum blond hair didn’t make her the first sister to debut dyed locks. The Poosh founder had already been blond before. In fact, she we blond in high school for a month when she was in 11th grade. She also had honey-blond hair when she was pregnant with Penelope but has previously revealed that it was the least “favorite hair” she has ever had.