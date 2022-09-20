









If you’re an avid Real Housewives Of Atlanta fan you’ll know all about Kenya Moore, who has been on the show since 2012 yet still leaves fans amazed at how good she looks for her age.

As she is in her 50s, Kenya is proving beauty doesn’t fade as fans label her “undeniably beautiful” and claim her “face card will never decline.”

As the latest season of RHOA draws to a close, Reality Titbit finds out more about the star who was crowned Miss USA all the way back in 1993.

Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images

Kenya Moore’s age is 51 – but you wouldn’t believe it

Famous Birthdays reports Kenya Moore turned 51 this year. She was born on January 24, 1971, in her home town of Detroit, Michigan. With a late January birthday, that makes Kenya’s star sign Aquarius.

Aside from reality TV, Kenya has also got a degree in psychology she earned at Wayne State University, proving she has beauty and brains.

Outside RHOA, Kenya has appeared on our screens in Lindsey Lohan film I Know Who Killed Me and also featured in a music video for Jermaine Dupri track Money Ain’t A Thing.

Fans say she’s ‘undeniably beautiful’

Even though Kenya Moore is 51, fans can’t get over how amazing she looks for her age. Viewers took to Twitter to praise her “undeniably beautiful” face. One fan wrote:

One thing about Kenya Moore, Miss USA 1993, her face card will never decline.

Another chimed in saying: “Kenya is undeniably beautiful. Her hair and make-up are like a chef’s kiss on this reunion.”

One person even said: “Hands down the most beautiful housewife EVER!”

Kenya always looks stunning on and off the show and her Instagram shows that as well as she frequently posts natural pictures of herself.

Kenya was Miss USA in 1993

Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993 and her throwback photos from the pageant prove she looks stunning no matter her age.

Kenya shared a vintage pic from her historic turn as Miss USA, posing in a red, low-cut body suit with a pair of multi-colored bike shorts underneath. Her natural hair was flowing per usual as she showed off her toned arms and itty bitty waist.

Bravo TV reports Kenya also made the top ten in the Miss Universe pageant, which she attended dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Both pictures look as though they could have been taken today.

