









Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta (RHOA) star NeNe Leakes has explained her son Brentt’s health situation after his congestive heart failure and stroke two weeks ago.

Following reports by TMZ on Monday (October 10) that NeNe’s son had suffered a heart attack and heart failure, NeNe addressed the news on Instagram on the same day to avoid speculation.

Discussing the “very scary” experience, NeNe revealed Brentt, 23, is struggling to communicate after his devastating stroke.

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

NeNe Leakes on son Brentt: ‘He’s struggling with speaking’

NeNe, 54, clarifed the situation on her Instagram Story hours after news of her son’s concerning condition circulated.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” she explained as she sat in her car. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

She continued: “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

NeNe claimed doctors usually suspect drug use or a serious infection such as HIV as the cause of heart failure and stroke at a young age. However, tests proved Brentt does not consume alcohol or use drugs and is HIV negative.

Covid is the suspected cause, although there has been no confirmation yet. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught covid and he didn’t know he had it,” the Glee actress revealed. “It was very scary. I don’t even want to go into details about what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in.

“Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with speaking.”

View Instagram Post

Congestive heart failure is a very serious condition that occurs when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly. It usually happens because the heart has become too weak or stiff, as per the NHS.

It’s most common among the elderly and is usually incurable, although symptoms can be controlled for many years.

Brentt owns hookah lounge in Atlanta

At just 23 years old, Brentt is co-owner of Who Want Smoke Hookahs lounge in Atlanta. He juggles the business with live entertainment venue The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. NeNe frequently hosts and DJs events at the businesses.

Born on February 22, 1999, Brentt’s birthday this year was his first without father Gregg by his side. The real estate investor passed away on September 1 last year at the age of 66 due to colon cancer.

NeNe first went public about Gregg’s diagnosis in June 2018. Fans witnessed the treatment take its toll on their marriage during RHOA season 11. The reality star announced her husband was cancer-free in May 2019 but revealed its heartbreaking return in June 2021.

View Instagram Post

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK