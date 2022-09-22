









Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais stunned in a Target dress – proving she’s still relatable with fans despite her impressive net worth.

The reality star, a fan favorite for Bravo followers, shared a stunning photo on social media. In the snap, she posed in the latest Fall Designer Collection while supporting her talented friend Sergio Hudson.

The Haitian actress was going back to her modelling roots with the sky top picture – after her rising to fame from print ads for huge brands like Avon, Clairol, and catalogs. The singer also walked runways for Calvin Klein and Isaac Mizrahi before her days on RHOBH.

Garcell Beauvais still loves Target despite her net worth

Garcelle, who posed against the city skyline at sunset, went full glam for the photo. Red lipstick on point, her hair was left natural as he fell about her shoulders. The mom paired the black and white dress with black boots – perfect for fall.

Fans were excited over the recent upload, with one telling Garcelle she was “positively beaming” in the comments.

A second added she “looked gorgeous” while several other followers echoed she was “beautiful”.

The Bravo star isn’t shy in front of the camera, and often updates her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

She will also post uplifting captions, telling fans to stay happy and how “life is better when you’re laughing”.

Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth

The former model began her career when she signed a deal with Ford Models, relocating to New York.

The Haiti native, who has six siblings, moved to the US with her mom after her parents filed for divorce.

The actor starred in NYPD Blue as well as The Jamie Foxx Show, and penned the book I Am Mixed. She made it to the silver screen with Coming to America – including the sequel – and White House Down.

The 55-year-old made her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut in 2019 – and has become a fan-favorite.

Celebrity net worth lists her estimated wealth to be around $8 million.

Calling out trolls and hateful comments after RHOBH

However, the star was recently forced to beg fans to leave her young teenage son alone on social media. It came after Bravo followers trolled her child’s Instagram, leaving hateful and “racist” comments over feeling upset about the reality show’s storylines.

Several of the housewives rallied behind her in support, including Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, despite small arguments being aired on the TV show each week.

The network themselves put out a plea in a bid to stop viewers from leaving hateful comments against the teen.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

