RHOBH's Garcelle's desperate plea to leave son alone as 'fans attack him online'













Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rina have responded to “fans” via social media after Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax, is attacked online.

Out of defense for their other RHOBH favorites, viewers of the show have left Garcelle “in tears all night” due to the merciless comments made about her son. Co-star Lisa Rina came to her defense and their posts on social media have definitely put fans in their place.

Garcelle defends her son after he is attacked online

On Tuesday Garcelle, 55, fired back at the online trolls and bully’s in a post that stated:

I’m usually a very strong woman. I’ve been raised to be strong. My life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts. It’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night. It’s just a TV show people. Scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.

The cyberbullying started when Rina and Garcelle’s feud began on the show. The women have clashed over castmates Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, friends of Rinna’s who Beauvais has either questioned or butted heads with.

It appears that in defense of their favorite cast members, viewers have taken it upon themselves to insult Beauvais’ kids.

Rina demands fans to leave the kids out of it

Despite the feud with her castmate, Rina was straight to Garcelle’s defense on Tuesday as she posted a story, demanding fans to “leave the kids alone!” In the post she expressed:

We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us. But leave the kids alone!

The Rinna Beauty founder continued, “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable.”

Lisa continued in the post to note previous harassment aimed at Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia, 14, Jayne’s adult son, Tommy Zizzo, and her own daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

Rinna concluded the post by saying, “They didn’t sign up for this. What are [you] doing?! The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Many fans have Garcelle’s back

Thankfully, it isn’t all negative and abusive online as Garcelle has many supporters who love her as well as her children. One person on Twitter defended her by saying:

It’s shocking that people would come for someone’s child like that. Garcelle is incredible and has done an amazing job of raising her children.

Another said, “Whoever is saying these disgusting comments to Jax is pure evil. I hope Bravo sorts this out.”

One thing eagle-eyed fans noticed is that many of the nasty comments were from fake bot accounts, leading them to believe that it could potentially be a set-up.

