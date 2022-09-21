RHOBH's Sutton Stracke had no idea she was sitting on millions until 2016 divorce











Sutton Stacke has made a serious impact on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her first appearance in season 10. Despite being a relatively new housewife, she provides us with a whole load of entertainment.

Sutton is all about the good ol’ southern glitz and glam and she seems to have enough pennies to be able to afford her lavish lifestyle. However, her actual net worth may be far greater than you’d expect from someone who has been on television for only a short few years. Let’s check it out.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sutton Stracke’s net worth

Now that Sutton is a “proper” reality star, she must be making some serious money from her role in the Real Housewives universe but as we said, her whopping net worth doesn’t just come from the show.

According to Distractify the reality TV star has a net worth of roughly $50 million. The ladies on RHOBH make a decent amount for appearing on the show, but Sutton’s pockets seem to be ridiculously deep for a reality TV star.

Sutton is the owner of the Sutton Concept fashion boutique and is a well-known party planner and host too. In social circles like the ones that Sutton has gravitated around for years, party planners can rake in close to $100,000 annually.

However, this isn’t where most of her dollars have come from.

Sutton didn’t make her millions until 2016

The reason she has such a large amount of money is actually because of her divorce from her ex-husband in 2016. During Sutton’s early days on RHOBH, her close friend Lisa Rinna divulged quite a bit about how Stracke became so wealthy, and it seems to have to do with her ex-husband, Thibeault “Christian” Stracke. At the time Lisa said:

Sutton’s ex-husband’s into hedge funds, who knows, like money stuff. When they divorced, Sutton had no idea she’d be set for life. Because there are homes, private jets, and I think there’s a baseball team. Or two. Or more. I don’t know. She has a lot of f—ing money.

Sutton has not publicly spoken out about those claims and considering the fact that she and Thibeault divorced roughly four years before she even appeared on the reality show, viewers never got any glimpses into her past ritzy lifestyle.

Sutton has a successful business

Despite recovering a lot of money from her ex-husband, we must give credit where credit is due and Sutton has her own successful business also.

As a well-known party planner and host, Stracke was included on a prestigious list of the Top Party Hosts in America by The Salonniere, according to HuffPost.

In recent years, she’s taken her love of fashion and turned it into a business. In 2019, Stracke opened a fashion boutique in West Hollywood called The Sutton Concept. She explained the concept on the store’s website:

SUTTON is all the things I love and know into a retail concept that will be CONSTANTLY EVOLVING. I promise neither the client nor the shop owner will ever be bored.

