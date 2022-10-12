









RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp has updated fans about her skin cancer fight, revealing a stage 2 melanoma diagnosis months after her first scare.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is urging fans to protect their skin. She is also telling them to listen to doctors in her latest health update on Tuesday, October 12.

The 41-year-old admitted her recent Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis “has been such a wake up call”. She says it came after almost “blowing off” her three-month checkup. Teddi had a mole removed from her back in March.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the process that led to the worrying news.

Teddi Mellencamp bravely opens up about melanoma diagnosis

Bravely posting an image of her surgery scar, the mother-of-four explained her condition.

“Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma,” she wrote.

Mellencamp Arroyave’s first skin cancer scare occurred in March. Her results revealed she had melanoma in situ. This means the cancer cells were all contained in the area they started to develop and had not grown deeper into the skin layers, as per Cancer Research UK.

Surgery is usually the main treatment, though it depends on the severity of the condition.

Teddi almost passed on her check-up but luckily, she attended as doctors spotted another concerning patch of skin near her first abnormality.

“I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she informed fans.

Her next step is the removal of the abnormal skin next Wednesday, she revealed.

“Moral of this story: if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months,’ please go in every 3 months,” Teddi urged her one million followers.

The post came three hours after she updated fans about the devastating doctors call. Holding back her tears on Instagram Story, Teddi explained doctors asked her to come “right in”.

“I’m facing my fears and making sure I’m staying on top of these doctor’s appointments,” she continued.

The wellness coach went on to share close-up images of the problematic areas. The first photo was the melanoma in situ before removal. The second image was a tiny brown dot in stage 2.

“This little brown dot was not there three months ago,” she noted.

Baby oil and iodine is a no-no tanning method

Other than being known for her RHOBH stints on seasons eight to 10, Teddi has always promoted the importance of a balanced and active lifestyle. Her empire includes workout programs under the company All In By Teddi, which is complemented by juice brand Squeezed.

Despite her committed regime, her skin hasn’t received the same attention. She admittedly neglected sunscreen use in her younger years.

Teddi claims she tanned her skin by slathering on baby oil and iodine in the 90s, before the current generation of worshipping UV protection. The mixture itself is unharmful, but the oil worked by attracting and absorbing UV rays, states board-certified dermatologist, Michele Farber. The downside is that baby oil offers no sun protection.

Readers are advised to wear sun protection whenever they are heading outside, and to consult with their own doctor over any concerns.

